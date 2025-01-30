"Decided to pull a midnight massacre" - MLB analyst gives scathing verdict on Red Sox after Garret Crochet trade

The Boston Red Sox have a deep farm system as they have three of the top 12 prospects per MLB Pipeline. They are also Keith Law of The Athletic's second-best farm system in all of baseball.

They could have been tops if not for the Garrett Crochet trade. Law said they traded two top 100 prospects for Crochet "for good reason," but noted that it tanked some of their overall value.

"They’ve got two guys in the top 10, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg — the system is still loaded with position players who at least have everyday ceilings, including a steady stream of potential stars coming out of their international program," Law wrote on Wednesday.

Law added that the Red Sox have done well to scout and restock their farm system, but added some confusion.

"It just makes it all the more puzzling that the new baseball operations heads decided to pull a midnight massacre on their scouting group, notably the pro side, just as the system has recovered from a low point in the wake of the 2018 World Series win," Law wrote.

The analyst also reported that farm systems aren't run by magic and that he's surprised that the Red Sox fired so many people in the scouting department after they had done a good job.

Red Sox unlikely to swing blockbuster trade for third baseman

Nolan Arenado is probably not joining the Boston Red Sox. There was a time when that seemed quite likely, but the MLB Network's Jon Morosi is putting the flame out.

"The chances continue to increase that by the time the Cardinals arrive to spring training in Jupiter, Florida, Arenado will still be a member of the St. Louis Cardinals," Morosi said on Wednesday, via 'MLB Hot Stove.'

Nolan Arenado is probably not joining the Red Sox (Imagn)

The Red Sox were linked to Arenado and Alex Bregman as possible third-base additions. They would've had to move some players around to make room for everyone on the roster, but they were willing to do it. They probably won't even have to consider it now.

