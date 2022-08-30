Create

"Red Sox also returning to the bottom of the AL East" "We’re never winning with Chaim" - Boston Red Sox fans upset over report indicating Chaim Bloom and Alex Cora will be with the team in 2023

The Boston Red Sox will reportedly be bringing make Chaim Bloom and Alex Cora for the 2023 season, disappointing some fans. Bloom is the Chief Baseball Officer for the Red Sox, and is in many ways the architect of the current team. Cora is, of course, the manager of the team. Given the current state of the team, this report came as somewhat of a surprise.

With a 62-66 record, the Boston Red Sox find themselves at the bottom of the American League East. This is a huge dropoff from where they were projected to be prior to the season. They were supposed to be challenging the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees for the division lead. Instead, they hope to end the season above .500.

Ken Rosenthal was the first to report on Bloom and Cora returning to the team for the upcoming season.

Red Sox president: Chaim Bloom, Alex Cora returning next season. Story: theathletic.com/3547624/2022/0…

The news did not sit well with everyone, especially those who expected the Red Sox to be far better than they have been this season.

@Ken_Rosenthal Red Sox also returning to the bottom of the AL East

The return of Alex Cora was largely celebrated, but the same cannot be said of Chaim Bloom. Many pin the failings of this season on their Chief Baseball Officer, which is ultimately fair to do. Bloom played a huge role in the construction of the roster and is the one who put these pieces together.

@Ken_Rosenthal @TomCaron Bloom sucks, he deserves to be fired. Bloom is the main reason we are in last place.
As befits the 2022 #RedSox, even this decision has a .500 winning percentage. twitter.com/ken_rosenthal/…
@Ken_Rosenthal We’re never winning with Chaim

With the front office seemingly staying the same in 2023, attention is now also being turned to the lineup.

@Ken_Rosenthal What? Cora yes, Bloom really? 2022 terrible roster depth. Xander had better be back!

Boston Red Sox fans are extremely passionate about their team and rarely settle for anything less than the absolute best.

@Ken_Rosenthal Guess who's not returning next season ? Fans opposed to mediocrity.

Many hoped the Boston Red Sox would make sweeping changes this offseason, and are disappointed to hear otherwise.

@Ken_Rosenthal https://t.co/WOpDy6VioZ

Even New York Yankees fans were taken aback by this move.

Sorry to hear that twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal/…

This is likely the last chance that Bloom will have to prove that the Red Sox can be a top team in the MLB under his guidance.

fine. but gonna need a strong offseason or he won’t get another. twitter.com/ken_rosenthal/…

The Red Sox are going into 2023 with the same leadership they went into 2022 with; they just hope to have a better result in 2023.

Can the Boston Red Sox bounce back in 2023?

The American League East will not get any easier to dominate next season, but the Red Sox should be able to be more competitive. If they properly utilize free agency to improve their roster, this season could be seen as an unfortunate fluke.

With Chaim Bloom and Alex Cora remaining at the helm in 2023, the Red Sox will look to return to the high level of play their franchise is associated with.

