Red Sox analyst calls for aggressive $150,000,000 offer to keep 25-year-old All-Star

Earlier this offseason, the Boston Red Sox bolstered their rotation by trading for Garrett Crochet, 25, from the Chicago White Sox. The Red Sox gave up a slew of prospects in exchange, including Kyle Teel, Braden Montgomery, Chase Meidroth and Wikelman González.

The Red Sox have two years with Crochet before he becomes a free agent in 2027. The 2024 All-Star's numbers were best last season when he finished with a 3.58 ERA with 209 strikeouts across 146 innings pitched.

During the spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Red Sox analyst Robbie Hyde shared a strikeout from the southpaw with the caption:

"Give Garrett Crochet 5 years $150M right now."

Crochet will be making $3.8 million in 2025. According to Spotrac, his market value is around $21.8 million in average annual salary. He's ranked No. 18 among the best starters in the majors and could sign a deal worth six years, $130,677,960 in free agency or through a Red Sox extension.

Garrett Crochet glad after spring training debut with Red Sox

On Sunday, Garrett Crochet made his spring training debut in a Red Sox jersey. Pitching against the Blue Jays, the southpaw allowed three hits and a walk while striking out four hitters in 1.2 innings in the 8-7 loss.

“It was nice getting out there, getting some real game action,” Crochet said on the NESN broadcast. “A lot to work on, but some good takeaways from today.”

Crochet got things going early on by striking out the first two hitters before throwing inside hitter Addison Barger, leaving him out of the game. Charles McAdoo came into bat in place of Barger.

Crochet folded the innings with a strikeout after giving up a walk. In the second, the southpaw gave up a leadoff double but an excellent throw by Ceddanne Rafaela caught the runner going for a run short at the home plate.

Crochet had some plans going into this game, which he tried executing.

“Working on some new pitches and kind of seeing what counts they play in,” Crochet said. “But, for the most part, it’s keeping it as simple as throwing strikes, getting ahead on first-pitch strikes. That sort of thing.”

With some crucial signings this offseason, the Red Sox expects to get back to postseason in 2025.

