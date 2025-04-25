Red Sox catcher sides with Alex Bregman's verdict on Torpedo bats

Red Sox catcher Connor Wong sided with his teammate and star third baseman, Alex Bregman's take on the torpedo bats. The bats have been a hot topic of discussion since the beginning of the 2025 MLB season.

Ad

The discussion gained traction after the Yankees' opening series against the Milwaukee Brewers, in which multiple Yankee hitters used these customized bats.

During a media interview ahead of gameday against the Mariners, Connor Wong was asked to give his take on the torpedo bats. Wong said (19:05 onwards):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I look at my bat a lot and like, dang, maybe a torpedo would be good for me cause I kind of have those ball marks that are a little bit lower and like not towards the end. But I hit some balls off the end of the bat sometimes and those fall in."

Ad

Trending

Then, Wong gave his take on whether or not he pondered about using the bat and also agreed with Bregman's opinions about the same. He added:

"No, I like Bregman's take on it. Like it's the user, not the.. whatever he said, you know it's the guy. You know, just hit it on the sweet spot. I noticed a torpedo right before I got hurt, like an actual one in the regular season."

Ad

Ad

Bregman used the torpedo bat in a match against the Orioles on April 1. He had shared a snap of his 'AB2' on social media and also gave his take on using the bat in the game. In the media interview, he said:

"I don't really think it's the bat. It's not like anybody using it [is going to hit homers]. It's the guy."

Ad

Take a look at an image of the bat here:

"Oh baby. Alex Bregman has his hands on a torpedo bat."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alex Bregman has been having an amazing season with the Red Sox

Alex Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million contract with the Red Sox in the offseason. The contract has opt-out clauses after the 2025 and 2026 seasons with some deferrals.

Bregman has a .320 batting average, with five home runs, 21 RBIs, .911 OPS and 33 hits off 100 at-bats in 25 games this MLB season. Ten of those hits have been extra-base hits.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Red Sox are 14-13 for the season, in the second spot in a hotly-contested AL East division. They will now be hitting the road to play two regular season series against the Guardians and the Blue Jays.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Tyagi Karan has been a baseball sports betting expert, analyst and content strategist at Sportskeeda since 2022. He holds a Master's degree in Sports Management from Virginia Commonwealth University, and worked with the VCU Rams baseball team as a trackman analyst. He started following the sport at 18, watching postseason on television.



Karan is a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers owing to their successful history in the sport, and their consistent performances at the highest level. He admires Mookie Betts’ on-field defensive and offensive prowess, along with his off-field charitable exploits, while Bruce Bochy is his favorite coach.



The Mets’ miraculous rally from a two-run deficit in the 1986 World Series Game 6 in the bottom of the 10th inning despite being two outs and two strikes down is his all-time favorite baseball moment.



Karan’s strengths are player profiling and technical deep dives, for which he always refers to reliable sources such as the social media handles of the best MLB analysts.



When not strategizing, he likes to read, listen to music, go for a run, and watch sit-coms. Know More