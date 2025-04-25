Red Sox catcher sides with Alex Bregman's verdict on Torpedo bats

Red Sox catcher Connor Wong sided with his teammate and star third baseman, Alex Bregman's take on the torpedo bats. The bats have been a hot topic of discussion since the beginning of the 2025 MLB season.
The discussion gained traction after the Yankees' opening series against the Milwaukee Brewers, in which multiple Yankee hitters used these customized bats.
During a media interview ahead of gameday against the Mariners, Connor Wong was asked to give his take on the torpedo bats. Wong said (19:05 onwards):
"I look at my bat a lot and like, dang, maybe a torpedo would be good for me cause I kind of have those ball marks that are a little bit lower and like not towards the end. But I hit some balls off the end of the bat sometimes and those fall in."
Then, Wong gave his take on whether or not he pondered about using the bat and also agreed with Bregman's opinions about the same. He added:
"No, I like Bregman's take on it. Like it's the user, not the.. whatever he said, you know it's the guy. You know, just hit it on the sweet spot. I noticed a torpedo right before I got hurt, like an actual one in the regular season."
Bregman used the torpedo bat in a match against the Orioles on April 1. He had shared a snap of his 'AB2' on social media and also gave his take on using the bat in the game. In the media interview, he said:
"I don't really think it's the bat. It's not like anybody using it [is going to hit homers]. It's the guy."
Take a look at an image of the bat here:
"Oh baby. Alex Bregman has his hands on a torpedo bat."
Alex Bregman has been having an amazing season with the Red Sox
Alex Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million contract with the Red Sox in the offseason. The contract has opt-out clauses after the 2025 and 2026 seasons with some deferrals.
Bregman has a .320 batting average, with five home runs, 21 RBIs, .911 OPS and 33 hits off 100 at-bats in 25 games this MLB season. Ten of those hits have been extra-base hits.
The Red Sox are 14-13 for the season, in the second spot in a hotly-contested AL East division. They will now be hitting the road to play two regular season series against the Guardians and the Blue Jays.