Red Sox executive Craig Breslow sends clear message on team’s aggressive trade deadline approach

The Boston Red Sox are slowly unraveling as the 2025 season rolls on. Alex Cora's men have been hard stuck in the bottom half of the stacked American League East all year long, thanks to inconsistencies in both pitching and hitting.

Heading into the new season, high expectations were set when they went on a signing spree, headlined by star third baseman Alex Bregman from the Astros. As proven by the results they're having, it has yet to come to fruition. With their playoff chances hanging by a thread, Boston's Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow revealed the strategy of the team as the trade deadline looms.

"Two things, there's obviously a lot of baseball [left] between now and the [trade deadline]," Breslow said. "But we absolutely went into this season with the expectation that we're going to compete and look into the trade deadline as an opportunity to bolster the team — that's still where our heads are," he added. (2:06-2:22)

The Red Sox executive stopped by the most recent episode of The Greg Hill Show and shared that despite their shortcomings, they will continue to ramp up in seeking ways to improve their lineup until the deadline closes.

"We want to add [players] to this team. We want to improve our chances down the stretch because we still think that this is a team that is capable of making a deep postseason run and it's one that we believe in." (2:23-2:30)

Apart from acquiring players via trade, Breslow further expounded that picking up players from other squads — such as having a collection of highly-touted prospects.

"The trade deadline doesn't operate the same way as free agency. So, dollars are certainly helpful in that they provide flexibility and they give us the opportunity to go down paths that we wouldn't have been able to otherwise. But, so does a deep farm system. So I think that there's going to be different ways that we can improve the team come the deadline." (2:31-2:53)

During the 2025 preseason rankings, the Boston Red Sox' farm system were ranked third in MLB.com's list. Since then, the squad have called up the likes of Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, and Marcelo Mayer to solidify what has been an ailing and anemic squad.

Red Sox struggle without Devers

Prior to the June 15 trade of club stalwart Rafael Devers to the Giants, the Red Sox tallied a 7-2 record. Their impressive run included a two series wins over their rival Yankees that featured a sweep, and a key series win against the Rays.

However, since Devers' departure, the team has lost all steam. They've now lost five-straight and have just won three of their last nine fixtures. With the Rays and Blue Jays currently surging up the standings, it would be interesting to see how the Red Sox manage to handle themselves in the stacked AL East division.

