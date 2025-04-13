Red Sox fans in agony after shocking series loss to White Sox

The Boston Red Sox have surprisingly lost the opening two encounters of their three-game series on the road against the Chicago White Sox. The home team secured a 3-2 walk-off win at Rate Field on Saturday evening, leaving the Red Sox looking to avoid a humiliating sweep early in the season.

Ad

Red Sox fans are disappointed, as they expect the team to take a big step forward this year after a busy offseason and expressed their thoughts following the series loss to the White Sox.

On Saturday, the Red Sox gave a solid response after getting hammered 11-1 in the series opener by taking the lead in the fifth inning. A triple to the left center field wall from Cedanne Rafaela allowed Carlos Narvaez to score from first base before Romy Gonzalez put them two ahead with a line drive single.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, Richard Fitts pitched five scoreless frames, allowing only two hits and a walk with five strikeouts. However, the bullpen faltered as the White Sox drew level with a home run from Luis Robert Jr. in the sixth before pinch hitter Brooks Baldwin drove in the winning run with a walk-off hit off Aroldis Chapman.

The Boston fanbase responded to the defeat on X.

"F*** drugs. Have you ever been addicted to Boston Red Sox? That s*** will kill you," one posted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"The last week of Red Sox baseball has been an elaborate marketing campaign by Netflix for the 2024 team," said another.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"It’s either the highest of highs or getting run over by a semi truck," tweeted one.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Comments from fans poured in on X.

"Scored 18 runs on Sunday Night Baseball. They’ve scored 11 total runs since," one noted.

"Between the Sox and the Bruins, I'll be dead soon," another said.

"If you're going to be like this, find a new team," replied one.

The final game of the series at Rate Field begins on Sunday at 2:10 p.m ET.

Ad

Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet returns to former home for the first time since offseason trade

Garrett Crochet was an All-Star for the White Sox last season (Image Source: IMAGN)

Garrett Crochet completed a six-year, $170 million contract extension with the Boston Red Sox last month following a move from the Chicago White Sox in the offseason.

Ad

The left-handed starting pitcher is set to start on the mound in the series finale on Sunday. He reflected on returning to his former home for the first time since joining the Red Sox.

"Last year, with the White Sox, we weren’t expecting to make the playoffs. Everyone in the locker room was hoping to make the roster," Crochet said.

"This year we have bigger aspirations. The sense of urgency was greater in camp. The sense of veteran presence to your left and right wherever you were in the clubhouse was pretty huge. And just guys that have been there before.

Ad

"Our playoff run [in Chicago] was four years ago, so for me, it was not very hard to move on, honestly. Especially with going to the Red Sox, such a historic franchise. I was excited and I still am for what this team could accomplish this season," he added.

Crochet has made a strong start to the 2025 campaign, making three appearances on the mound. He holds a 1-1 record with a 1.45 ERA from 18.2 innings and 17 strikeouts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bobo P. Goswami Paranjoy Goswami (Bobo) is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience writing with publications such as Eagle Bet, India Bet and Paradine.



He has provided full coverage, match previews and betting tips on major tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup, English Premier League, German Bundesliga, ICC World Cup, Indian Premier League and several others.



Bobo grew up supporting the Red Sox but has also been on the Phillies bandwagon for the past couple of years. He also roots for the St. Louis Cardinals and Seattle Mariners.



While he hasn't played much baseball, Bobo's fascination with the sport started with an 8-bit Nintendo game, where he picked up the basic rules. He started watching live MLB matches on TV about 20 years ago and his love for baseball just grew by leaps and bounds from then on.



Bobo's favorite player was probably Tim Wakefield as not only was he the best knuckleball pitcher of his time, but he was also a Red Sox legend, an outstanding team player and a great human being. Among the current generation, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Scherzer and Bryce Harper get the nod.



Bobo's favorite moment in baseball history was when the Red Sox beat the Yankees before breaking their World Series curse in 2004. That said, Jackie Robinson's breaking the color barrier was the most important.



Outside of baseball, Bobo's interests include literature, comics, world history, science fiction, satire, classic movies, PC games, pets, playing sports, cycling, traveling, sightseeing and quiet reflection. Know More