Red Sox fans in agony after shocking series loss to White Sox

The Boston Red Sox have surprisingly lost the opening two encounters of their three-game series on the road against the Chicago White Sox. The home team secured a 3-2 walk-off win at Rate Field on Saturday evening, leaving the Red Sox looking to avoid a humiliating sweep early in the season.
Red Sox fans are disappointed, as they expect the team to take a big step forward this year after a busy offseason and expressed their thoughts following the series loss to the White Sox.
On Saturday, the Red Sox gave a solid response after getting hammered 11-1 in the series opener by taking the lead in the fifth inning. A triple to the left center field wall from Cedanne Rafaela allowed Carlos Narvaez to score from first base before Romy Gonzalez put them two ahead with a line drive single.
Meanwhile, Richard Fitts pitched five scoreless frames, allowing only two hits and a walk with five strikeouts. However, the bullpen faltered as the White Sox drew level with a home run from Luis Robert Jr. in the sixth before pinch hitter Brooks Baldwin drove in the winning run with a walk-off hit off Aroldis Chapman.
The Boston fanbase responded to the defeat on X.
"F*** drugs. Have you ever been addicted to Boston Red Sox? That s*** will kill you," one posted.
"The last week of Red Sox baseball has been an elaborate marketing campaign by Netflix for the 2024 team," said another.
"It’s either the highest of highs or getting run over by a semi truck," tweeted one.
"Scored 18 runs on Sunday Night Baseball. They’ve scored 11 total runs since," one noted.
"Between the Sox and the Bruins, I'll be dead soon," another said.
"If you're going to be like this, find a new team," replied one.
The final game of the series at Rate Field begins on Sunday at 2:10 p.m ET.
Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet returns to former home for the first time since offseason trade
Garrett Crochet completed a six-year, $170 million contract extension with the Boston Red Sox last month following a move from the Chicago White Sox in the offseason.
The left-handed starting pitcher is set to start on the mound in the series finale on Sunday. He reflected on returning to his former home for the first time since joining the Red Sox.
"Last year, with the White Sox, we weren’t expecting to make the playoffs. Everyone in the locker room was hoping to make the roster," Crochet said.
"This year we have bigger aspirations. The sense of urgency was greater in camp. The sense of veteran presence to your left and right wherever you were in the clubhouse was pretty huge. And just guys that have been there before.
"Our playoff run [in Chicago] was four years ago, so for me, it was not very hard to move on, honestly. Especially with going to the Red Sox, such a historic franchise. I was excited and I still am for what this team could accomplish this season," he added.
Crochet has made a strong start to the 2025 campaign, making three appearances on the mound. He holds a 1-1 record with a 1.45 ERA from 18.2 innings and 17 strikeouts.