The Boston Red Sox offense this season has blown hot and cold for long stretches of time. Unfortunately for Boston, they seem to be in one of the cold stretches as they lost 10-1 to the Miami Marlins, failing to convert on many plays and leaving batters stranded.

Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara had a field day as he pitched for six consecutive scoreless innings, earning only one run in the first. The reigning NL Cy Young winner was able to pull the plug in various innings as the Red Sox got nine hits against him, but could only complete one run.

The run came thanks to an RBI double by Alex Verdugo driving in Justin Turner. Verdugo improved his batting average to .307 in the season. However, apart from him, Triston Casas and Enrqiue Hernandez who got three and two hits respectively, there was nothing else to show on the scorecard from the lineup.

On the mound, Garett Whitlock earned the loss for Boston even though he struck out seven batters in 4.2 innings. He gave away three runs on two home runs to Bryan De La Cruz and Jean Segura.

Miami's batters earned 11 hits against Whitlock. Relieving him, Jean Jacques failed to make much impact giving away three runs in 2.1 innings.

Red Sox fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure against their team's efforts:

Moss @justin_m_o_s_s Red Sox the worst team in baseball



With the Lineup they have. Straight pathetic

Hole in the glass @holeintheglass @RedSox Just ask yourself one thing. If Bloom was the talent in Tampa, would they have let him go? Dombrowski knew how to win he did it in Florida, Detroit, Boston, and Philly. When was the last time a Red Sox team had only one bonafide superstar in the lineup? @RedSox Just ask yourself one thing. If Bloom was the talent in Tampa, would they have let him go? Dombrowski knew how to win he did it in Florida, Detroit, Boston, and Philly. When was the last time a Red Sox team had only one bonafide superstar in the lineup?

Red @R_DR_JO

Panthers in 7

Heat in 7

Marlins beat Sox 10-1



Dolphins sweep pats last year

Panthers in 7

Heat in 7

Marlins beat Sox 10-1

Florida owns Boston.

X-Communicated @SatanHelpsAll @RedSox I feel bad for cora, bloom has ruined this franchise @RedSox I feel bad for cora, bloom has ruined this franchise

Boston Red Sox losing their way after a strong stretch of form

Just a week back, the Red Sox were enjoying a six-game win streak. That included a crucial series sweep against rivals New York Yankees before taking the first two against the Minnesota Twins.

However, since their series split against the Twins, they have lost three in four to have a 40-40 record.

Boston has two more games to play against the Marlins and would be looking to make a comeback to take the series at home. They are currently 13 games behind AL East leaders Tampa Bay Rays but can still hope of making it to the postseason as one of the AL's Wild Cards.

