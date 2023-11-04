Justin Turner has reportedly declined his $13.4 million option with the Boston Red Sox and will be a free agent. He joins pitcher Corey Kluber, who also declined his player option.

Turner signed a two-year, $21 million deal with Boston ahead of the 2023 season. He was solid, hitting 23 home runs, but the team heavily underperformed, finishing in last place in the American League East.

Turner is just one of many who have declined their option to become free agents. The most notable are Jorge Soler, Whit Merrifield, Andrew Chafin and Justin Wilson.

Some notable players who have yet to make their decision include San Diego Padres slugger Matt Carpenter, Houston Astros pitcher Hector Neris, and New York Mets pitcher Adam Ottavino.

"They don't want him back. They have no place for him" one fan posted.

"A win for the Red Sox" another fan posted.

Boston Red Sox fans are happy to see Justin Turner leave. He struggled at times and finished the season with the second-lowest batting average of his career over a 100+-game span.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans are urging their president of baseball operations, Andrew Friedman, to bring Turner back as they would love to see him back in the Dodger blue.

With Justin Turner gone, who will the Red Sox turn to in free agency?

The Boston Red Sox already had work to do in the offseason. Now they have more work with Justin Turner becoming a free agent.

Pitching will be a big focal point for the team during the offseason. Injuries destroyed their starting rotation, and they were left trying to piece together starting pitchers all season long.

It would not be surprising if Boston added two free agent pitchers in the offseason. They have already been connected to Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Japanese superstar. They already have one of his World Baseball Classic teammates Masataka Yoshida, and he could persuade Yamamoto to sign.

Some other names to watch out for would be Aaron Nola, Sonny Gray and Blake Snell. Signing any of these names would immediately boost the starting rotation.

Offensively, Boston could use another man in the outfield. Whit Merrifield could become a potential target here. He has experience playing both the outfield and second base.

If Boston wants to avenge their poor 2023 season, they must do some work over the offseason.