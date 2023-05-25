The Los Angeles Angels achieved a sweep of the Boston Red Sox, improving their season record to 28-23, with Shohei Ohtani playing a key role in their victory. Despite the closely contested game, the focus of Red Sox fans shifted towards their hopes of signing the Japanese two-way star. As Ohtani shared a lighthearted moment with the fans, their infatuation grew, and they couldn't help but wish for him to join their team next season.

Shohei Ohtani's future in the MLB has been a hot topic throughout the year. The Japanese superstar is expected to command the largest contract in MLB history later this year, and the Red Sox are considered to be among the frontrunners vying for his signature.

During Wednesday's game, Ohtani contributed to the Angels' victory by hitting a solo home run in the third inning, extending their lead to 5-0. His home run, which landed in the opposite field, came on the night when the Angels secured their first series sweep of the season. Despite the final outcome of the game, Red Sox fans were thrilled to see Ohtani in action and took to social media to express their admiration for him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Future Boston Red Sox Shohei Ohtani. Future Boston Red Sox Shohei Ohtani. https://t.co/pXj3GLJzkj

. @mangled46 @Jared_Carrabis Nobody wants to play for that poverty city @Jared_Carrabis Nobody wants to play for that poverty city

#StairwayToSeven🖤💛 @eli413rapper @Jared_Carrabis You couldn’t pay Xander Bogaerts what makes you think you’ll get ohtani? @Jared_Carrabis You couldn’t pay Xander Bogaerts what makes you think you’ll get ohtani?

Mike @DfeatUsc @Jared_Carrabis Ohtani has stated he wants to play for a winner, not a team that’s a half game out of last. @Jared_Carrabis Ohtani has stated he wants to play for a winner, not a team that’s a half game out of last.

👼🏻 @LTFBU @Jared_Carrabis I’m sure he’s absolutely jumping at the opportunity to sign with a team that he just swept and outscored 13-4 in the series @Jared_Carrabis I’m sure he’s absolutely jumping at the opportunity to sign with a team that he just swept and outscored 13-4 in the series 🔥

Carly 🖤 @carlywright33 @Jared_Carrabis Idk why I expected this to say future Boston Red Sock @Jared_Carrabis Idk why I expected this to say future Boston Red Sock

Where will Shohei Ohtani land for the next MLB season?

While Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno has made it clear that they will do everything in their power to make Shohei Ohtani sign a contract extension with them, the Japanese star looks to be on his way out. The Angels' inability to provide him with a competitive environment to contend for a World Series title has been a significant factor. With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, the Red Sox are expected to be among the top contenders to sign him. While Ohtani has remained quiet about his future plans, only time will reveal the decision he ultimately makes.

Poll : 0 votes