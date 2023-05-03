Connor Wong was hot off the plate for the Boston Red Sox as he capped off a sensational night with two homers and four hits. The Red Sox overcame a stiff challenge from the Toronto Blue Jays in a 7-6 win at home at Fenway Park.

Connor Wong has been with the Boston franchise since 2021 having been traded from the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was part of the Mookie Betts trade deal that saw him, Jeter Downs and Alex Verdugo be sent up to Boston. Since then, he has played in 55 games and has had 119 at-bats in the majors.

The Red Sox were right on the money from the start, hitting a two-out double in the bottom of the second. He followed it up with another two-out single in the fourth.

But what followed were two home runs deep into the Fenway Park stands that provided the tying and tiebreaking scores for the Red Sox. Twin leadoff homers came in the sixth and the eighth to give Boston the crucial lead.

Connor Wong now has three home runs in as many days, continuing his form from the game against the Guardians. For someone who has gone all the way only once before, this four-hit performance is surely supposed to boost his confidence.

Red Sox @RedSox It really was the Connor Wong game. It really was the Connor Wong game. https://t.co/xZc3LuTe3R

Red Sox fans were jubilant as they took to Twitter to compare Wong's trade deal with that of Mookie Betts.

1000ton @1000ton80769137 @RedSox He doubled his career HR stat tonight, right? How often can a ballplayer say that other than his 2nd HR? @RedSox He doubled his career HR stat tonight, right? How often can a ballplayer say that other than his 2nd HR?

hvt @redsoxandstuff @MLB CONNOR WONG AND ALEX VERDUGO NATIONAL MEDIA ATTENTION BACK TO BACK DAYS RAAAAAAAAAAAAH @MLB CONNOR WONG AND ALEX VERDUGO NATIONAL MEDIA ATTENTION BACK TO BACK DAYS RAAAAAAAAAAAAH

Brian @BrianGriffin537 @MLB The Mookie Betts trade is looking much better for the Red Sox @MLB The Mookie Betts trade is looking much better for the Red Sox

Connor Wong delighted with his own shift against the Blue Jays

Connor Wong was quite happy with the effort he put into securing the win for his team. He spoke of the confidence he received in a post-game interview.

“It was great. Obviously, something you’re working towards and it’s nice to have success,” Wong said in the post game interview.

The Boston Red Sox, with a 17-14 record, are slowly moving up the table in the AL East standings as they look to close the gap to third place, currently occupied by the Toronto Blue Jays.

