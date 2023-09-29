Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora seems to believe that Chris Sale is the best pitcher on the roster. While looking toward the future, he has already said he intends to make Sale the Opening Day starter for the 2024 season.

It is perhaps a bizarre move to name an Opening Day starter for next year when the current season is not even in the postseason yet. Furthermore, Sale has a long history of injuries over the last few years.

So far this season, Sale has made 19 starts. In those starts, he has compiled a 6-4 record with a 4.42 ERA and 123 strikeouts on 97.2 innings pitched. While those stats are solid, he has fallen off from the pitcher he was several years ago.

This season has not been one to remember for the Red Sox and its fanbase. They did not have much hype going into the season and will finish the year in last place in the American League East.

"Let’s see if he finishes tonight’s start first then they can think next season" one fan posted.

"We're still in 2023 lil bro," another fan posted.

Fans are confused about why Alex Cora made his decision public so early. Deciding on the Opening Day starter is something that typically happens a few weeks before the season is set to start.

Boston Red Sox fans hoped the team would make some moves in the offseason to buff up their rotation.

Injuries have plagued Chris Sale in recent years

The last few seasons have been tough for Chris Sale. He has spent more time on the IL than on the mound since coming over from the Chicago White Sox in 2016.

The injuries started during the 2018 season. He had dealt with left shoulder inflammation, which hurt him in the Cy Young voting. Nevertheless, he led the Red Sox to the World Series, where they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 2019, he experienced elbow inflammation. He was initially placed on the 10-day IL but was later transferred to the 60-day IL.

Later in the season, Sale would undergo Tommy John surgery. This knocked him out for the entirety of the 2020 season. Sale did not return until August of the 2021 season.

Last year, he began the year on the 60-day IL after suffering a right rib stress fracture. Shortly after returning, a comebacker fractured his left pinkie finger and he had to have surgery.

Given Chris Sale's injury history, the Red Sox should have some backup plans for Opening Day.