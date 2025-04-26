Red Sox fans rip Tanner Houck after 5-4 loss to Guardians

Tanner Houck got the ball for the Boston Red Sox today in the first game of their doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians. Friday's game was postponed until Saturday due to inclement weather around Cleveland.
The hard-throwing righty did not have his best stuff on the mound. To start the game, he gave up four runs in the first inning that put his club's back against the wall.
The Guardians scored just one more run the rest of the game, but it was enough to beat Boston by a run. They now improve to 15-10 while the Red Sox drop to 14-14 on the year.
Boston fans could not be more frustrated with the way the club lost the first game of their doubleheader. They instantly turned to social media to rip Tanner Houck and his rough start.
"Absolutely disgusting franchise" one fan posted.
"DFA Houck" said another.
"Please put Houck in the pen until he figures it out" said another.
Fans have seen enough of Houck lately. This is now his fourth loss in a row, and some want to see him move into the bullpen while he is currently struggling on the mound.
"Stay over .500 challenge impossible" said another.
"Team is unwatchable again. So many superstars and just absolutely pathetic at-bats with guys on base" said another.
"Sacked Alex Cora! Fire Cora!" said another.
Some others are calling for manager Alex Cora's job. Since taking over as manager in 2018, he has missed the postseason five times, but did win the World Series in his first year.
Tanner Houck has looked uncomfortable on the mound for the Red Sox
There is no denying that Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck has struggled to get things going this season. He has looked uncomfortable on the mound this year, and things are only getting worse.
Houck has continued to depend less on his cutter, which had been an effective weapon. Instead, he uses his fastball more and has yet to even throw a single cutter this season.
The University of Missouri product does not seem to have the command of the fastball that he did with his cutter. With the fastball being straight, it also does not run in on lefties, like his cutter did.
Houck may want to look back at the data and figure out what his best repertoire would be. He is a good pitcher and has had success in the past, but he just does not look comfortable out there.