Red Sox fans slam Alex Cora for dining with Francisco Lindor following fiery matchup

Alex Cora's Boston Red Sox took on Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Tuesday. It turned out to be a heated game with starting pitcher Walker Buehler getting tossed, followed by Cora shortly after.
Neither were happy about the home plate umpire's strike zone, and Lindor could be seen rooting for the ejection. Buehler fired back at the Mets shortstop for his antics, but not his manager. Cora was seen joking about the incident with Lindor over breakfast.
Despite the early ejection of their starting pitcher and manager, the Red Sox took home the 2-0 victory. Still, Lindor's antics left a sour taste in much of the fan base's mouth.
They were not too pleased to learn their manager was being chummy with someone who was a focal point in the heated game. They took to social media to voice their concerns over the situation.
"I hate this guy with such a passion. One of the worst managers in Sox history" one fan posted.
"Yeah Cora is making it harder and harder to defend him ngl" said another.
"Breakfast with an opposing player? Really?" said another.
Some fans cannot understand why Alex Cora is having breakfast with Francisco Lindor in the first place. However, the two are friends, and this is not the first time they have spent time together away from the baseball field.
"What a clown and terrible manager.. Time to give him the boot" said another.
"Lame Cora" said another.
"Yeah I wonder if Walker is laughing too" said another.
Some fans believe this is a bad look and is not all that inspiring for Walker Buehler. They want to see their manager have his players' backs, not the backs of opposing players.
Fans are not the only ones frustrated with Red Sox manager Alex Cora
After the bullpen came up clutch on Tuesday to preserve the shutout, Garrett Crochet was handed the ball on Wednesday. It was the perfect time for the lefty to go as deep as he could, but he was pulled in the sixth inning.
The former White Sox ace had 85 pitches on the night before Alex Cora yanked him from his start. Afterward, the flamethrower was not too pleased with the situation, via Sports Illustrated.
"I was frustrated. I just wanted a chance to pick up my teammates, the bullpen" said Crochet.
The bullpen did not help Boston's cause after Crochet was lifted. The Red Sox bullpen gave up four runs, losing the game 5-1 to the Mets.