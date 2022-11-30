When Jose Abreu signed with the Houston Astros, the Boston Red Sox found out they would not be acquiring their top offseason target. Reports indicate that the red Sox planned to sign the former MVP and install him as their first baseman or designated hitter in 2023. Instead, they are left without a big upgrade and will have to hope they can re-sign their own free agents.

No team in the MLB had as disappointing a season as the Boston Red Sox in 2022. They were supposed to compete against the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays for the American League East crown. Instead, they finished under .500 and in last place in the AL East. Now, their offseason has picked up right where their regular season left off.

Jon Heyman was the first to report that Abreu was the Red Sox's top target.

This has become a troubling trend for the Red Sox, and their fans are fed up. They seem to constantly be contenders to sign big-name free agents, but are never able to seal the deal. Coming up just short in free agency so consistently has repercussions that could affect a franchise for years.

The Boston Red Sox used to be a premiere destination in the MLB, but those times seem to be over. They are still one of the most historic teams in the country, but can't seem to add enough from free agency. Player development can go a long way, but it needs to be used in conjunction with free agency. One without the other will not produce ideal results.

The Boston Red Sox also have to be concerned about their own free agents. Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers have hit free agency at the same time, and the Red Sox would love to re-sign both. They are arguably the two top players on the team and their loss would certainly be felt.

The Red Sox have a lot of work to do before Opening Day 2023, and hopefully it will include some free agent signings.

The Boston Red Sox need to at least show improvement next season

The bottom of the standings is not a place the Red Sox or their fans are accustomed to being. They are a proud franchise with a rich history and will certainly do everything to avoid repeating that fate next season.

If the Red Sox aren't able to make a splash signing soon, they might miss out on their opportunity.

