Red Sox GM is at fault for Rafael Devers drama over 1B position change: Reports

The Boston Red Sox find themselves at the heart of controversy once again with Rafael Devers. For the second time, a positional change has been discussed, and Devers has publicly declined to make a move.

The last time, Devers said he wouldn't move off of third base and play DH full-time. Now, he is the full-time designated hitter, and he's saying he won't move to first base with an injury occurring there.

The blame for this seems to be on Devers, but one MLB insider is reporting that might not be the case. In fact, it might begin with poor communication from the team.

MLB insider Mike Rodriguez reported on Friday that he spoke with an unnamed MLB executive, who said that the problem lies with the GM's poor communication skills and added:

"Just as players have sports psychologists, their staff should also be treated. After you tell a player to put away his glove and not play any position at any point, you're practically telling him that he is the worst glove on the team. Then, all of a sudden, someone gets injured, and you tell them to go to 1B, without mentally preparing a person who has never played that position."

Devers was unhappy with the idea of letting Alex Bregman play third base when he was signed, but the team overruled him. Now, he's unhappy about a possible move to first with Triston Casas sidelined, but it is unclear if he will be overruled again.

Rafael Devers doesn't like what the Red Sox are doing

Rafael Devers does not appreciate continually being asked to play different positions. He even joked about them asking him to play center field, a position very different from third base.

He said the team effectively asked him to put his glove away to play DH, but that they're now going back on that. Devers said it wasn't an appropriate decision to ask him to play first after Alex Bregman took third base from him.

"They told me that I'm a little hard-headed, but they already asked me to change [positions] once," Rafael Devers said (via ESPN). "This time, I don't think I can be as flexible. I don't feel they stayed true to their word. They told me I was going to play this position, DH. Now they're going back on that."

The slugger also said the onus is on the front office to find a new first baseman instead of just shuffling him around like a stopgap.

