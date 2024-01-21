Red Sox icon Kevin Millar's former $7,900,000 waterfront mansion in Austin boasting 200 feet of lakefrontage with dock access

Boston Red Sox legend Kevin Millar put his $7.9 million Austin, Texas waterfront mansion up for sale in October 2023. He is looking for a new place to set up base. The former slugger has made a second career as a TV broadcaster since his playing days and remains a prominent figure among MLB fans across the country.

Kevin Millar spent 12 years playing in the MLB, making his debut with the Florida Marlins in 1998 and going on to play for the Boston Red Sox, the Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays. The best years of his career were with the Red Sox, where he had a big impact in the clubhouse and helped them win the World Series in 2004. Since his retirement as a player in 2009, he has remained in the MLB world as a TV broadcaster for the MLB Network, famously hosting the daily talk show "Intentional Talk."

In October of last year, Millar's waterfront mansion, which boasts 200 feet of lakeside dock access, was put up for sale for $7.9 million by the former MLB star. The luxurious 9,311 square-foot mansion houses seven bedrooms and sits on 3.5 acres of land, featuring views of Lake Austin. Built in 2007, the design is old-world elegance and is listed as a "private paradise" in the Steiner Ranch neighborhood in Austin, Texas.

MLB Network's Kevin Millar set to co-host daily talk show with former teammate for second year

While Boston Red Sox icon Kevin Millar has been a regular on the MLB Network's daily talk show "Intentional Talk," two new co-hosts joined last year. They are reporter Siera Santos and former MLB pitcher Ryan Dempster.

Dempster and Millar were teammates during their time together with the Florida Marlins from 1998 to 2002 and reunited for the show last year. After a spirited first year together, the trio are set to continue together this year in what will be their second year together.

