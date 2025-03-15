Red Sox insider gives his 'hot take' for 2025 with utility player in mind

The Boston Red Sox made several big moves throughout the offseason in an attempt to make the postseason in 2025. While the Red Sox have loaded up on top talent, a Boston Red Sox insider believes that a utility man could be the key to success this season.

Rob Bradford covers the Boston Red Sox for WEEI and also hosts the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast. On Mar. 15, Bradford gave a hot take featuring Romy Gonzalez and what to expect from him in 2025.

"Red Sox hot take: Don't sleep on Romy Gonzalez," @bradfo posted

Bradford made the post on X, and he also made sure to include a post from Mar. 15 of last year where he made the same hot take. It's clear that Bradford believes that Gonzalez is going to have a big season in 2025, but now it's up to the player to get that done.

During the 2024 season, Gonzales played in 89 games for the Red Sox but struggled to make an impact offensively. While having a respectable .265 batting average, the team will require more from him if he is to remain part of the roster.

The Red Sox finished the 2024 season with a record of 81-81, missing out on the postseason again. Boston brought in plenty of talent ahead of 2025, including Garret Crochet and Alex Bregman.

Boston Red Sox top prospects showing off power in spring training

Not only do the Boston Red Sox have some veteran talent on their roster, but they also have one of the best Minor League systems in baseball. Marcelo Mayer, Kristian Campbell and Roman Anthony are considered the "Big Three" prospects for the Red Sox, and all three homered in the same Spring Training game on Mar. 13.

Brian Abraham is the Director of Player Development for the Red Sox, and he recently discussed the minor league system with Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald.

“A couple of guys in big league camp, some guys coming over from the (Dominican Republic) for the first time, A-ball all the way up to Triple-A, so to be able to play on the same team is pretty cool,” Abraham told Cerullo.

“And obviously under the lights, in front of a lot of fans, on TV, those opportunities don’t come around too often when you’re in the minor leagues. So it’s really special, really awesome opportunity that Major League Baseball has provided us.”

Romy Gonzalez is still someone to watch according to Rob Bradford, but he will have to play to avoid getting passed by top prospects.

