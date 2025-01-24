Red Sox insider raises concerns over team's future with Alex Bregman if Astros put $156,000,000 deal on the table

Since free agency began, the Boston Red Sox have been linked to Alex Bregman. They would have had to make some positional changes to make a signing work, but the reports were that they were willing to do that. According to Boston radio host Nat Gordon, they have missed the boat.

He said:

"My thought on the situation: If the Astros truly do have 6-years, $156M on the table again, Alex Bregman will not be coming to Boston. No way they’re beating that by enough to get em to leave. This was the risk the Sox took by playing the waiting game."

The Houston Astros reportedly have a $156 million offer on the table for the third baseman, which Gordon believes the Red Sox can't match at this point. If they'd been aggressive and tried to sign him earlier in the offseason, they might've been able to get him on a cheaper deal.

It remains to be seen where and when Bregman will sign, but at least one person around the team doesn't believe it will be with the Red Sox.

Astros reportedly mulling an Alex Bregman reunion

Most of the moves the Astros have made this offseason suggested that they weren't re-signing Alex Bregman. They moved on from Kyle Tucker to save money for future extensions and brought in a third baseman in the trade. They also signed a first baseman, so Bregman didn't have a clear path to returning.

Will Alex Bregman return to the Astros? (Imagn)

With the Red Sox, New York Yankees and others expressing interest in Bregman, a return to Houston was unlikely. That's not the case anymore. Boston Sports Gordo and others have reported that there's an offer out.

Additionally, The Athletic is reporting that the two sides have resumed talking. Bob Nightengale said that the door is ajar for a potential reunion. This development is a month after Astros GM Dana Brown said talks with Bregman had stalled.

With Spring Training inching closer, teams will need to sign any free agents they have an interest in, and Bregman is one of the bigger names still available at this stage in the offseason.

