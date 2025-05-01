Red Sox insider reveals it'd take 'something momentous' to trade Roman Anthony or Marcelo Mayer

The Boston Red Sox have gotten off to a fine start to their 2025 season. Going into Thursday, they sit in second place in the American League East with a record of 17-15.

They have looked strong with the acquisitions of guys like Alex Bregman and Garrett Crochet over the offseason. Their offense has taken a step, as well as their rotation.

They also have some great players waiting in the wings, with top prospect Roman Anthony and No. 3 prospect Marcelo Mayer. While they could bring some value to the team in terms of trades, Red Sox insider Pete Abraham believes it would be hard for the club to trade them away.

"Nobody is untouchable, but it would have to be something momentous for either of those guys to get traded. Mayer is a guy they see as a part of their future since the day he got drafted, and Anthony, for a second-round pick, has become the best prospect in baseball," said Abraham.

During the 2021 MLB Draft, Marcelo Mayer was taken in the first round with the fourth overall pick. He is currently in Triple-A, hitting .270/.324/.520 with four doubles, seven home runs, and 34 runs batted in.

Roman Anthony was taken a year later in the 2022 MLB Draft, going in the second round. Since then, he has done nothing but turn heads, hitting .292/.423/.539 with five doubles, five home runs, and 14 runs batted in.

"Trevor Story has been playing fine so far, but the last couple of years it has been full of injuries for him. So, it would be one of those things where you'd be afraid to trade your star young shortstop, and then two weeks later, something happens to Trevor" he added.

Abraham also points to Trevor Story's injury history. He has missed a ton of time over the last few years, and trading away a young shortstop could spell trouble if he reaches the IL again.

Another Red Sox prospect has been turning heads in the big leagues this season

Boston Red Sox - Kristian Campbell (Photo via IMAGN)

Kristian Campbell has made his MLB debut this season, taking in work as the club's second baseman. He is the club's No. 2 prospect and has been electric for the team thus far.

Not only has he been able to fill a hole for the Red Sox, but he has also been great with the bat. Going into Thursday, he has the second-highest batting average on the team, right under Bregman.

The youngster has the fourth-most hits on the team as well, ranking ahead of Rafael Devers. However, Devers had a miserable start to the season, but is now looking much more like himself.

