Red Sox insiders urge front office to call up Roman Anthony to have “chance to turn the corner”

Despite a busy offseason in which they brought in an early Cy Young and MVP candidate, the Boston Red Sox sit at 27-29 on the year, fourth in the American League East.
That MVP candidate is now on the shelf, and that Cy Young candidate, Garrett Crochet, is the only reliable starter, but even he earned a loss despite going 6.2 innings with 11 strikeouts and two earned runs yesterday.
In the wake of the Alex Bregman injury and the lackluster offense all around, Boston insiders Pat Brown, Gordon Edes, and Sammy James discussed what they can do, and they all agreed that it starts with promoting Roman Anthony.
Brown said:
"The ceiling is significantly lower with Casas out for the year and Bregman probably out for half of the remaining games... I cannot bear to think about another season that could be lost months ahead of the end. But they're not a Roman Anthony away from being a competitive team.
"They are a lot more... they are a long ways away from being the competent team that is capable of making the playoffs."
Edes added:
"You are now talking about more than three holes in the lineup that legitimately don't even hit... There's no guarantee between Marcelo [Mayer], [Carlos] Narvaez, and Kristian [Campbell].
"As there shouldn't be, they're rookies... Just a chance to turn the corner, you have to maximize the offense, and that starts with Roman Anthony."
Anthony is the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball. He's currently in the Red Sox AAA system.
Red Sox veteran calls out team amid tough streak
The Red Sox were unable to get Garrett Crochet a win or even a no-decision despite his brilliance on Monday. The result was a 3-2 loss that had the tying run on base in the ninth inning.
It was their 14th loss by one run. Nearly half of the losses have been as tight as they possibly can be. Rob Refsnyder called out the team in the wake of the latest loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, via NESN:
“Yeah, we just got to figure it out. There are some good at-bats here and there, but we’re just not getting the job done. It’s not for a lack of effort or work ethic, game planning. We’re not doing it. We suck right now.”
The Red Sox have lost three of their last four and four of their last six games.