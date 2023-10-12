Bryce Harper is on song in this postseason and it seems like he's on a mission. In the NLDS series against the Atlanta Braves, the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder has already blasted three home runs, with two of them coming in a pivotal Game 3.

Harper's hitting contributed to a 10-2 victory on Wednesday against the Braves, and the NL East leader will now face the elimination game in Game 4 at the Citizens Bank Park.

In a post-game discussion on MLB Network, former World Series champions were all praise for the 30-year-old. When asked about Harper and the Phillies dialing it back for the World Series, Yankee legend Derek Jeter said:

"They're probably tired of hearing about Atlanta, and they're saying to themselves, 'Look, we have a great team too.' They're playing like they have something to prove. And in terms of Harper, I mean, just leave him alone. He plays aggressively." [Time Stamp: 1:05]

He even talked about Bryce Harper's baserunning in Game 1 of the ongoing series:

"If Harris doesn't make an unbelievable catch at second in center field, you're talking about how great of a baserunning move that was by Harper. So, I—I just don't poke him."

Even Red Sox legend David Ortiz joined the discussion and praised Harper for his greatness.:

"I mean, I've been watching that guy for the past couple of years in the playoff, and it seems like he's hitting his backyard, you know what I'm saying? I mean, he's making the game look so easy, and when the guy is that hot, you stay away from him." [1:53]

Bryce Harper's 2023 postseason stats

Compared to his two MVP seasons, Bryce Harper's stats were not that great in the regular season in 2023. He hit only 21 home runs, averaging .293 in 457 at-bats, drove in 72 runs and stole 11 bases. However, when October came, he dialed it back to his 2015 MVP season.

In 2023, he has played in five postseason games, boasting an impressive batting slash line of .383/.500/.882. In addition to that, he has hit three home runs, driven in seven runs and stolen a base.

Overall, in his postseason career, Harper is batting .282 with 44 hits, 14 home runs, 28 RBIs and 31 runs scored in 41 games.