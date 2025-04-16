  • home icon
  Red Sox legend David Ortiz makes playful request for Albert Pujols's $799 recovery gear

Red Sox legend David Ortiz makes playful request for Albert Pujols’s $799 recovery gear

By Bobo P. Goswami
Modified Apr 16, 2025 11:38 GMT
Red Sox legend David Ortiz makes playful request for Albert Pujols's $799 recovery gear (Image Source: IMAGN)
Red Sox legend David Ortiz makes playful request for Albert Pujols’s $799 recovery gear (Image Source: IMAGN)

St. Louis Cardinals icon Albert Pujols had a glittering MLB career spanning more than two decades before he retired from the game in 2022 with over 700 home runs to his name at the age of 42. Naturally, his body has taken a tremendous toll across his long career.

On Tuesday, Albert Pujols promoted the muscle recovery equipment that he has been using with a post on social media. Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz seems quite impressed with the device, as he replied with a curt request to his friend and compatriot.

also-read-trending Trending

The update showed a photograph of Pujols sitting on a sofa with his lower limbs stretched out over a table while wearing a Normatec 3 Legs, a muscle recovery device from Hyperice priced at $799. The device uses a dynamic air compression, which helps to increase circulation, revive muscles, and reduce swelling.

"Now that my playing career is over. Recovery is so instrumental. Nobody does it better than Hyperice," Pujols posted along with the upload on Instagram.
Meanwhile, David Ortiz seemed interested in trying out one himself.

(Image Source: Instagram)
(Image Source: Instagram)
"Send to," he replied back in Spanish.
Pujols and Ortiz are regarded as two of the best hitters in the history of the MLB to have come from the Dominican Republic, and both hail from the capital city of Santo Domingo as well. Ortiz spent 14 seasons with the Red Sox and recorded more than 450 home runs for the team.

Albert Pujols named Dominican Republic manager for 2026 WBC

Albert Pujols is a three-time MVP in the National League (Image Source: IMAGN)
Albert Pujols is a three-time MVP in the National League (Image Source: IMAGN)

Last month, Albert Pujols was named as the manager for the Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic next year. Pujols later revealed he wishes to also become the manager of an MLB team at some point in the future.

"I felt really proud, not just to be able to represent my country as a player when I did it," Pujols said about his WBC role. "But now to be able to lead a great group of guys, I’m really excited. I’m really pumped up."
"If the opportunity is right and they open the door for me, I always say openly that I want an opportunity here in the big leagues," he said. "I think being in Winter League and doing it this year, it gave me the experience that I needed. I think it prepared me for the big job."

Pujols helped Leones del Escogido defeat Tigres del Licey for the Dominican League title this winter. His team later went on to beat Charros de Jalisco of Mexico to claim the Caribbean Series.

Bobo P. Goswami

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
