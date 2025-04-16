Red Sox legend David Ortiz makes playful request for Albert Pujols’s $799 recovery gear

St. Louis Cardinals icon Albert Pujols had a glittering MLB career spanning more than two decades before he retired from the game in 2022 with over 700 home runs to his name at the age of 42. Naturally, his body has taken a tremendous toll across his long career.

Ad

On Tuesday, Albert Pujols promoted the muscle recovery equipment that he has been using with a post on social media. Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz seems quite impressed with the device, as he replied with a curt request to his friend and compatriot.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The update showed a photograph of Pujols sitting on a sofa with his lower limbs stretched out over a table while wearing a Normatec 3 Legs, a muscle recovery device from Hyperice priced at $799. The device uses a dynamic air compression, which helps to increase circulation, revive muscles, and reduce swelling.

"Now that my playing career is over. Recovery is so instrumental. Nobody does it better than Hyperice," Pujols posted along with the upload on Instagram.

Ad

Meanwhile, David Ortiz seemed interested in trying out one himself.

(Image Source: Instagram)

"Send to," he replied back in Spanish.

Ad

Pujols and Ortiz are regarded as two of the best hitters in the history of the MLB to have come from the Dominican Republic, and both hail from the capital city of Santo Domingo as well. Ortiz spent 14 seasons with the Red Sox and recorded more than 450 home runs for the team.

Albert Pujols named Dominican Republic manager for 2026 WBC

Albert Pujols is a three-time MVP in the National League (Image Source: IMAGN)

Last month, Albert Pujols was named as the manager for the Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic next year. Pujols later revealed he wishes to also become the manager of an MLB team at some point in the future.

Ad

"I felt really proud, not just to be able to represent my country as a player when I did it," Pujols said about his WBC role. "But now to be able to lead a great group of guys, I’m really excited. I’m really pumped up."

"If the opportunity is right and they open the door for me, I always say openly that I want an opportunity here in the big leagues," he said. "I think being in Winter League and doing it this year, it gave me the experience that I needed. I think it prepared me for the big job."

Pujols helped Leones del Escogido defeat Tigres del Licey for the Dominican League title this winter. His team later went on to beat Charros de Jalisco of Mexico to claim the Caribbean Series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bobo P. Goswami Paranjoy Goswami (Bobo) is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience writing with publications such as Eagle Bet, India Bet and Paradine.



He has provided full coverage, match previews and betting tips on major tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup, English Premier League, German Bundesliga, ICC World Cup, Indian Premier League and several others.



Bobo grew up supporting the Red Sox but has also been on the Phillies bandwagon for the past couple of years. He also roots for the St. Louis Cardinals and Seattle Mariners.



While he hasn't played much baseball, Bobo's fascination with the sport started with an 8-bit Nintendo game, where he picked up the basic rules. He started watching live MLB matches on TV about 20 years ago and his love for baseball just grew by leaps and bounds from then on.



Bobo's favorite player was probably Tim Wakefield as not only was he the best knuckleball pitcher of his time, but he was also a Red Sox legend, an outstanding team player and a great human being. Among the current generation, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Scherzer and Bryce Harper get the nod.



Bobo's favorite moment in baseball history was when the Red Sox beat the Yankees before breaking their World Series curse in 2004. That said, Jackie Robinson's breaking the color barrier was the most important.



Outside of baseball, Bobo's interests include literature, comics, world history, science fiction, satire, classic movies, PC games, pets, playing sports, cycling, traveling, sightseeing and quiet reflection. Know More