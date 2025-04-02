Red Sox legend Manny Ramirez offers support to Rafael Devers as he adjusts to DH role

It has not be the season that Rafael Devers was hoping for after a difficult offseason with the Boston Red Sox. The three-time All-Star has looked completely lost at the plate so far for the Red Sox this year, going hitless through his first 19 at-bats.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Although Rafael Devers has been recovery from shoulder injuries to both of his shoulders, the historically great hitter has alarmingly struckout 15 times in only 5 games this season. While the shoulder injuries could be part of the problem, the long-time Red Sox third baseman is now serving at the team's primary designated hitter, which could also be weighing on him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

It seems likely that a player as talented as Devers will eventually figure it out, however Boston Red Sox legend Manny Ramirez has taken it upon himself to try and speed up the process.

“I'm willing to help him. My doors are open, I can give him good advice. Whatever he needs, I'm here. If he wants to talk to me, I'm here to help him with my experience, give him good advice, and talk to him about what I went through," Manny Ramirez said.

Ad

According to MLB insider Hector Gomez, the 12-time All-Star has offered to help Rafael Devers through his transition away from third base. Ramirez explained how when he was playing in the right field for Cleveland, once he joined the Boston Red Sox, he was moved to left field, something that bothered him at first.

"Remember, I played RF in Cleveland, and when I arrived in Boston, they put me in left field. At first, I didn't like the decision, but later I realized it was the best thing for me," Ramirez continued.

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Rafael Devers take Manny Ramirez up on his offer, however, he is not the first Boston Red Sox legend who has reached out to the superstar. David Ortiz was seen talking with Devers during Spring Training, adding yet one more club legend to the group willing to talk and help Devers in anyway that they can.

Rafael Devers has appeared at DH in every game this season

There is chance that Devers is simply adjusting to the new routine that comes with serving as a full-time DH. After the Boston Red Sox signed All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman this offseason, it was rumored that the move would shift Devers elsewhere.

Well, right before the start of the new season, Red Sox manager Aleex Cora announced that the rumors were indeed true. So far this season, Devers has served as the team's DH in every game, which could be part of the reasons for his struggles. Perhaps working with a slugger like Manny Ramirez can help him adjust to his new role.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback