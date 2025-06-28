Red Sox manager Alex Cora drops hint on big offensive plans involving Masataka Yoshida and Alex Bregman

Alex Cora's Boston Red Sox are below the .500 mark after dealing with multiple injuries already. The good news is that Boston is set to get Masataka Yoshida and Alex Bregman back from injury, and that should provide a huge boost to the team.

As per MassLive, Cora dropped the news that Yoshida will likely see time in the outfield, after playing solely as a DH in 2024, adding that Bregman would be a huge addition.

“I talked to him today about how he sees it,” Cora said. “I think he’ll let us know. Obviously, you can have all the at-bats with the machine but at the end of the day, getting in the box is one thing and getting into the box at the big-league level is another.

"The thing I’m comfortable with is that it’s not a complicated swing. It’s someone that controls the strike zone and a veteran guy who knows what he needs to do in the box. If it’s soon, it’s soon. If it’s later, it’s later.”

Cora will let his veteran players tell him when they are ready to go. He also said he expects the same high level of offense from the pair that they saw in spring training:

"You add him and Alex (Bregman) and we get two really good at-bats,” Cora added. “We saw it in spring training, when they were playing together at one point. It was J.D. (Jarren Duran), Alex and Masa and the line was moving. We expect the same thing when they get back.”

Alex Cora and Jarren Duran give opinions on the controversial play

Alex Cora has grown visibly frustrated with umpires over the last few weeks. During a game against the San Francisco Giants, Cora was ejected after reacting to a questionable decision by the umpires.

Duran was called out at second base after trying to stretch a single, but the replay seemed to show that he was safe.

"Yeah, you know what, he (Jarren Duran) was safe, clearly. He comes out of the bag," Cora told reporters.

Jarren Duran also gave his opinion of the play, but he was less critical of the umpires.

“I don't really have an opinion on it. I saw what I saw, they saw what they saw. At the end of the day, I can't change it. This game's hard enough — we shouldn't dwell on one play,” Duran said. “We just kind of brush it off.”

The Red Sox need some positivity in the coming weeks, and getting some players back could be a huge step.

