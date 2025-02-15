Red Sox manager Alex Cora makes bold prediction about Alex Bregman’s defensive potential at second base

After a long offseason, Alex Bregman made his decision for the 2025 season, signing with the Boston Red Sox. The two sides agreed on a three-year, $120 million contract.

While he has been used as the Houston Astros' third baseman for the last nine years, he is going to Boston and switching positions. Bregman will reportedly take the majority of reps at second base with the Red Sox.

Despite the position change, manager Alex Cora has big expectations for the slugger. He believes Bregman can be a Gold Glove second baseman.

Bregman is already at camp and has been working with his new teammates. He was taking double plays alongside Trevor story, looking like he has played second base his whole life.

These two are trying to get the kinks out early. This is a great sign for Boston fans as Bregman looks committed to the position change.

Alex Bregman and the Red Sox finalized their deal on Saturday

Boston Red Sox Slugger - Alex Bregman (Photo via IMAGN)

Alex Bregman and the Red Sox finalized their three-year, $120 million deal on Saturday. He got a $5 million signing bonus and will make $35 million this season. After this season, he will make $40 million until his contract expires.

Bregman does have the option to opt-out after the 2025 or 2026 seasons. So, he can choose to chase free agency again next season or the year after that.

This is a great signing by the club which plays in the always-competitive American League East division. They need all the help they can get to fend off teams like the New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, or Toronto Blue Jays.

After missing the postseason for the last three years, there is now hope that this team can contend and make a run in October.

