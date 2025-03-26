Red Sox manager Alex Cora makes huge call on Rafael Devers’ role amid 3B controversy

Rafael Devers has been one of the most talked about players this offseason despite not being moved in a deal or having any sort of contract situation. Instead, the Boston Red Sox All-Star found himself in the middle of a position controversy as Spring Training kicked-off.

After the Boston Red Sox signed two-time World Series champion Alex Bregman, questions instantly emerged about where he and Rafael Devers would be playing on defense. Both players have manned third base for the majority of their careers, with Bregman being the superior defender of the pair.

When asked in a press conference about the possibility of giving up third base for Alex Bregman, Rafael Devers replied quickly with an adamant no. After the defensive controversy being a major talking point throughout Spring Training, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora has provided some clarity on the situation as Opening Day approaches.

During an interview with WEEI, Alex Cora provided some clear insight into where Alex Bregman and Rafael Devers will be lining up this season. Despite wanting to remain at third base, the Boston Red Sox are a better team with the defensivelu superior Bregman manning third base, with Devers slated to be the team's designated hitter.

"We had conversations throughout Spring Training. He was very vocal about how he felt and we made the decision. Alex is going to play third and Raffy's going to DH. We all are in the winning business and he understands that. It's like everything, you don't have to agree with it but at the end of the day, what we are going to do to go out there an perform every single day," Cora explained.

Although Alex Bregman might be the superior defender, Rafael Devers is one of the best hitters in baseball when he is locked in and healthy. There is chance that he could be frustrated with the decision, however Cora believes that he could be heading toward a big season with the Red Sox.

"He's been working hard, not only with his swing but with the routine, of course, it's a little bit different. You know what, every DH used to be a position player before they were DHs... The kid is ready to go. He is going to hit second against lefties and righties and he's going to DH. I think having Alex behind him is going to benefit him and honestly, I expect a great season from Raffy," Cora continued.

Rafael Devers continues to find himself in trade rumors despite Cora's confidence

The best case scenario for the Boston Red Sox is that Bregman and Devers thrive in their roles and there is harmony in the clubhouse. Of course, this could be asking for too much in professional sports. As a result, there has been continued chatter about Devers potentially being on the trade block.

Despite being one of the most talented hitters in baseball, he is only in the third year of his 10-year, $313,500,000 contract extension he signed with the Red Sox. If things start to turn sour, there is a chance that the front office could look to move Devers in a deal to bolster the roster elsewhere. Things could just be getting started for the Red Sox this season.

