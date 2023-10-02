The Boston Red Sox had another underwhelming campaign under Alex Cora in 2023. They finished fifth in the AL East with a 78-84 record and struggled both on offense and defense. It's the second season in a row that the Red Sox have finished last in their division, but Cora will return to the dugout in 2024 to see out the final year of his contract.

While reflecting on what went wrong this season, Cora expressed his disappointment. He spoke to reporters on Sunday and said:

"At the end of the day, we’re disappointed. A lot of people thought that we were going to finish last and they were right, we finished last.”

The Red Sox manager also took responsibility for the two disastrous campaigns in a row and insisted that he needs to do more for the team if they are to improve next season:

“We have finished (last) the last two years. I have to be better. I have to improve. The vote of confidence is great, but what are we doing? What am I doing to put these guys in a situation to be successful?

"I feel like I haven’t done my job the last two years. I have to improve in a lot of things. I’ll keep that personal, that’s for me. I’m working on it. But I will be working on it in the offseason. And hopefully next year we get better results."

Alex Cora's record with the Boston Red Sox

Alex Cora has compiled a 440-370 record with the Boston Red Sox across five seasons, and has a 17-8 record in the postseason. Cora took over as manager of the Boston Red Sox in October 2017 and led the team to the World Series title in his first year at the helm.

However, Cora and the Red Sox mutually parted ways in January 2020 after he was found to be involved in the sign-stealing scandal during his time as a bench coach with the Houston Astros in 2017.

Nonetheless, Cora returned to manage Boston for his second stint in November 2020. After leading the team to the postseason in 2021, his Red Sox have finished last in the AL East in the two following campaigns.