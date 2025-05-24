Red Sox manager Alex Cora reveals concerning update on Alex Bregman’s injury

Boston Red Sox slugger Alex Bregman saw his Friday matchup against the Baltimore Orioles end early. In the fifth inning, two-time All-Star singled off the left field wall and came up lame after rounding first base.
Bregman immediately motioned for the medical staff to come out and check on him. He left the game, and initial reports say he injured his quad. He was hoping to sleep some of the pain away, but that was not the case.
The slugger woke up in a good amount of pain on Saturday. Cora revealed that the injury is "worse" than Bregman thought, and he will undergo an MRI to see the extent of the injury. Boston reporter Christopher Smith shares the details here.
"Red Sox 3B Alex Bregman (sore quad) told Alex Cora this morning it's 'worse' than he thought. He's headed for an MRI now. Rafael Devers is not a candidate to play third base as of now, Cora said. He will remain as the DH. Red Sox could make a roster move at some point today" said Smith.
It is looking like Alex Bregman might be heading to the IL. This is not the first time the slugger has injured his quad. He hit the IL for more than two months in 2021.
With Bregman down, there are no plans to move Rafael Devers back to his primary position at third base. Cora explained that Devers will remain the club's designated hitter for now.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora has options at third base with Alex Bregman out
Alex Cora has multiple options to help the Red Sox at third base with Alex Bregman down. Nick Sogard was recently recalled from Triple-A on May 10 following the injury to Romy Gonzalez.
Cora could also turn to Ceddanne Rafaela, Abraham Toro, or Connor Wong to man third base. Kristian Campbell likely will not be an option with him getting reps at first base with Triston Casas down for the year.
Cora could also turn to a top prospect like Marcello Mayer, who has experience at the position. Currently, he is manning second base down in Triple-A.
On Saturday, Cora will start Nick Sogard in Game 1 of their doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles. He took over for Bregman on Friday, showing out at the plate. He finished his night going 3-for-6 with a run batted in and will look to do more of the same when his name gets called.