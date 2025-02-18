Red Sox manager breaks silence on Rafael Devers and Alex Bregman 3B position controversy

The Boston Red Sox will enter the 2025 season with one of the most talented infields in MLB thanks to the likes of Rafael Devers, Alex Bregman, Triston Casas, and Trevor Story. The only real question lingering over the team's potential lineup in 2025 is where will they all play on defense?

There is no doubt that the addition of Alex Bregman in free agency is a massive victory for the Boston Red Sox, however, if the team was hoping to have him play third base, it could be a problem. The team's current third baseman, Rafael Devers, shot down the idea of becoming the club's designated hitter when asked about vacating his position for Bregman.

Devers was quick to push back on the notion that he might move to the team's DH, regardless of whether or not it allowed his new teammate to take over his natural position on defense. The quick response from Rafael Devers when being asked caused a stir online, with Red Sox manager having to address the positional controversy on Tuesday.

"A proud individual, he was ready for the questions and he answered the questions the way he wanted to. Whoever sits here and talks, I respect that, it's not easy to do but at the same time understanding that we're the Boston Red Sox and we're going to be ready for Opening Day and he's going to be part of it," Cora told reporters.

There is no doubt that the Boston Red Sox are a better team when Rafael Devers is healthy and motivated to perform. The third baseman struggle most of last season after injuring his right shoulder on a diving play, and while he was able to avoid surgery, it hindered his game for much of the year. Cora said that the three-time All-Star has been working with the team to be ready for the season.

"He's still trying to get that feeling, he didn't swing that much in the offseason... obviously with the shoulder situation, he missed that, the extension half way through the season, he's trying to get that. It was good to see... We had a get together yesterday at my house, he was there, we're going to be okay," Cora continued.

Alex Bregman could shift to second base if the Red Sox stick with Rafael Devers at third

Even though Alex Bregman has been a third baseman for the majority of his career, if Devers remains opposed to leaving the postion, the former Houston Astros star could move to second. The veteran has played a total of 32.0 innings at second base, which means it is not a completely foreign concept for him.

The only other issue that could then arise from that defensive alignment is Alex Cora's ability to get top young players such as Kristian Campbell into the lineup on a daily basis. While having too many quality players could be a problem, it is a good problem to have for a team looking to make an impact this upcoming season.

