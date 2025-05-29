Red Sox manager takes firm stance on Rafael Devers 3B position conundrum

Rafael Devers' return to third base seems to be a pipe dream now. On Wednesday, before their game against the Milwaukee Brewers, manager Alex Cora took a firm stand on the position change controversy and ended it with a “no."

Cora doubled down on his take, saying there are talks of Rafael Devers going back to 3B with the Red Sox. Following Triston Casas' injury, controversy erupted involving Devers over his reluctance to move to the first base.

Now, with Alex Bregman getting injured, rumors started circulating about Devers' possible return to 3B. However, Alex Cora shut down those reports on Wednesday.

“No, not at third base. No. We keep talking about the other position (first base), but as of now, it’s not happening…Third base — he’s not going to play third base. … The third base part of it is a no,” Alex Cora said.

As per Cora, the Boston Red Sox might look into another prospect, Kristian Campbell, to fill the first base position. If the move happens, he’ll be seen on the fields during the team’s matchup against the Atlanta Braves this week.

Controversies surrounding Red Sox’s $300M superstar Rafael Devers

During the offseason, the team acquired Alex Bregman for third base and had to move Devers to DH. Although unwilling to the role initially, Devers has now been dominating in his new position.

However, with Triston Casas’ season-ending injury, the team further told Rafael Devers to settle in at first base. This move by the Boston Red Sox organization drew a lot of criticism.

The incident flared up further after Devers made his stance clear in the media, saying the team should look for a first-base player in the market. He bluntly told the organization, he’s not here to play all positions.

The Red Sox front office even flew to meet with Devers to clear the air, but details about their conversation were not revealed. As of now, the fans might see Kristian Campbell taking over 1B, and with Devers in his DH position. Their 3B option is still in debate.

