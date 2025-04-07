"Red Sox and the New York teams are crying" - Fans react to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s reported $500,000,000 contract extension with Blue Jays

The uncertainty around All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. concluded on Sunday after the Toronto Blue Jays reportedly signed their franchise cornerstone to a blockbuster $500,000,000 extension over 14 years.

MLB insider Jeff Passan was the first to break the news, reporting both parties agreed to the deal, pending a physical. According to Passan, the lucrative deal has no deferrals, making it the largest extension in MLB history.

Fans were shocked by the news as the Blue Jays star turned down previous extension offers from the team and was looking likely to test the free agency market at the end of his current deal this year.

One of the fans poked fun at the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and the Mets, since they were reportedly looking to pursue Guerrero Jr. in free agency.

"Red Sox and the New York teams are crying haha."

"Mets fans assured me that Uncle Steve was going to make him a Met😂," mocked another fan.

"Mets fans what happened?" wrote a fan.

Several fans questioned the terms of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s contract.

"Too much, too long. They’ll regret that contract," wrote a fan.

"A lot of money. Not sure he's worth it," wrote another.

"14 years in poverty with the Jays getting steam rolled by the rest of the AL East instead of testing FA 😭😭😭 feel bad for Vladdy."

While Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s extension is the largest in MLB history, eclipsing Mike Trout's 12-year, $426,500,000 deal with the Angels, it is also the third-largest contract in MLB behind Juan Soto's $765 million deal with the Mets and Shohei Ohtani's $700 million deal with the Dodgers.

Blue Jays president was confident of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s extension

Although the Blue Jays failed to table an offer of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s liking by the start of Spring Training workouts (the deadline for negotiations set by Guerrero Jr.'s camp), team president Mark Shapiro was optimistic of getting the deal done during the 2025 season.

"I think we're going to sign him. I think we're going to extend him," Shapiro said. "The reason I feel that way is because we have such a clear alignment on the desired outcome."

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s extension not only keeps one of the biggest stars in Toronto for the long haul, but it will also have an impact on the future of other crucial players nearing the end of their deal with the Blue Jays.

