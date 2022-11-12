The Boston Red Sox's absentee ownership enjoys romanticizing and savoring the team's success (when things go well). If not, they are as elusive to locate as diamonds on Revere Beach.

However, one thing is certain—these guys are successful. Man, do they have that skill. They frequently convert their investments in the hundreds of millions of dollars into billions of dollars. These people are skilled at making money.

The issue is that in order to earn money on sports teams, the typical strategy is to come in, make significant modifications, raise the franchise's worth, and maybe the stadium's value. Then most likely sell before it goes bankrupt in a move towards austerity. Boston the most recent example of this.

Being care-free towards the trades and free agency

Christopher Smith @SmittyOnMLB Red Sox free agent Xander Bogaerts wins fifth Silver Slugger award masslive.com/redsox/2022/11… Red Sox free agent Xander Bogaerts wins fifth Silver Slugger award masslive.com/redsox/2022/11…

"Red Sox free agent Xander Bogaerts wins fifth Silver Slugger award" - SmittyOnMMLB

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts of Boston has chosen to forego his contract and is now a free agent. Three years remained on the four-time All-Star's six-year, $120 million contract. In a difficult year for Boston, Bogaerts stood out by ranking third in the American League in hitting average (.307).

The 30-year-old shortstop from Aruba will be a free agent for the first time. He has been a Red Sox player since 2013. Immediately after the company hired him in 2009. In addition to his value at the plate, Bogaerts is a top defender at his position and was a nominee for the Gold Glove award the previous season.

Devers smashed 27 home runs and posted a.295/.358/.521 line in 141 games in 2022, continuing his stellar play. Given that Devers will be entering free agency after his 27 home run season and has already accumulated 18.1 fWAR, it's not surprising that he wants to make a lot of money. Should Boston fail to sign him before then, the left-hander would be among the best free agents on the market.

Red Sox ownership needs to act now

The Boston Red Sox's 2022 payroll was sixth in the league, but it was still about $60 million less than that of the New York Mets, who spent the most money. Boston missed the playoffs this season, and some of the team's financial decisions have incensed fans.

Mookie Betts, the team's standout outfielder, was eventually traded to the Dodgers in 2020 when they refused to agree to his expensive contract terms. While it's uncertain whether cutting Liverpool's payroll will persuade FSG to invest more in Boston's baseball team, some supporters are undoubtedly enthusiastic.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Forbes ranked Liverpool as the 22nd most valuable sports franchise in the world, eight spots ahead of FSG’s original team, the Red Sox ($3.9 billion). Via @BostonGlobe Forbes ranked Liverpool as the 22nd most valuable sports franchise in the world, eight spots ahead of FSG’s original team, the Red Sox ($3.9 billion). Via @BostonGlobe

"Forbes ranked Liverpool as the 22nd most valuable sports franchise in the world, eight spots ahead of FSG’s original team, the Red Sox ($3.9 billion)" - DaveOCKOP

Poll : 0 votes