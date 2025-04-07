Red Sox phenom Kristian Campbell dubs himself a "freshman" playing alongside the likes of Alex Bregman and Trevor Story

Kristian Campbell is a young phenom with the Boston Red Sox, and he is currently playing his rookie season with the team. Campbell is playing for one of the most historic franchises in baseball, and he's also on a team that is filled with veterans.
"Play Tessie" is the official podcast of the Red Sox, and the hosts caught up with Campbell during the first week of his rookie season. Campbell had plenty to discuss on the podcast, but he was especially quick to praise the veterans on his team.
"Coming into Major League Baseball and being the youngest one on the team I think is something new to me. If I had a way to describe it, I feel like I'm a freshman on varsity again in high school. I mean that's kind of how I feel.
"It's always good to have guys like Bregman and Story, and even Ref (Refsnyder), some of the guys who have been here for a long time, show you the ways around, show you the do's and dont's," Campbell said.
Campbell has high expectations on him, but he's surrounded by proven veterans such as Alex Bregman and Trevor Story. He credited his veteran teammates with helping him navigate his emotions.
"I have no idea what I'm doing. I'm nervous, excited, there's a lot of emotions going into it, and my family is excited for me. I wanna play good, you know what I mean? It's like a lot going on, so it's very important for them to like be able to talk to me, calm me down, and understand what I'm going through."
Kristian Campbell's dad drops three-word response as son inks new deal
Kristian Campbell not only has a ton of hype surrounding him as he begins his rookie season, but he also has a brand new contract. Boston inked Campbell to an eight-year extension worth $60 million.
Upon receiving that contract from the Red Sox, Kristian's father, Kenneth, posted a photo on social media and used this caption:
"Thank you Boston!!"
The Boston Red Sox will not need Kristian Campbell to produce a ton during his rookie campaign, but at some point that will be expected. Campbell is going to have a soft landing in Major League Baseball as he can learn from some proven superstars.