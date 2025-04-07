Red Sox phenom Kristian Campbell dubs himself a "freshman" playing alongside the likes of Alex Bregman and Trevor Story

Kristian Campbell is a young phenom with the Boston Red Sox, and he is currently playing his rookie season with the team. Campbell is playing for one of the most historic franchises in baseball, and he's also on a team that is filled with veterans.

Ad

"Play Tessie" is the official podcast of the Red Sox, and the hosts caught up with Campbell during the first week of his rookie season. Campbell had plenty to discuss on the podcast, but he was especially quick to praise the veterans on his team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Coming into Major League Baseball and being the youngest one on the team I think is something new to me. If I had a way to describe it, I feel like I'm a freshman on varsity again in high school. I mean that's kind of how I feel.

"It's always good to have guys like Bregman and Story, and even Ref (Refsnyder), some of the guys who have been here for a long time, show you the ways around, show you the do's and dont's," Campbell said.

Ad

Campbell has high expectations on him, but he's surrounded by proven veterans such as Alex Bregman and Trevor Story. He credited his veteran teammates with helping him navigate his emotions.

"I have no idea what I'm doing. I'm nervous, excited, there's a lot of emotions going into it, and my family is excited for me. I wanna play good, you know what I mean? It's like a lot going on, so it's very important for them to like be able to talk to me, calm me down, and understand what I'm going through."

Ad

Kristian Campbell's dad drops three-word response as son inks new deal

Kristian Campbell not only has a ton of hype surrounding him as he begins his rookie season, but he also has a brand new contract. Boston inked Campbell to an eight-year extension worth $60 million.

Upon receiving that contract from the Red Sox, Kristian's father, Kenneth, posted a photo on social media and used this caption:

Ad

"Thank you Boston!!"

Expand Tweet

The Boston Red Sox will not need Kristian Campbell to produce a ton during his rookie campaign, but at some point that will be expected. Campbell is going to have a soft landing in Major League Baseball as he can learn from some proven superstars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More