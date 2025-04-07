Kristian Campbell's dad Kenneth sends 3-word message after Red Sox prospect signs $60,000,000 deal

Having impressed in the 2024 minor league season, Boston Red Sox prospect Kristian Campbell was finally handed his Red Sox debut on March 27, 2025. So far, the 22-year-old has taken his big opportunity with both hands, batting .364 with two home runs and five RBIs.

The Red Sox are happy with how the prospect is developing and decided to reward him for his hard work. On Wednesday, April 2, reports emerged that Campbell had agreed to an eight-year, $60 million extension with the organization.

On Sunday, after Kristian Campbell signed his big new deal, his father, Kenneth, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a three-word message expressing his gratitude.

"Thank you Boston!!" Kenneth Campbell captioned his post

Most recently, Campbell was in action for the Red Sox in their 18-7 win against the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park on Sunday. Campbell also contributed with one of those runs, running in to score from third base after a wild pitch from Josh King got past Cardinals' catcher Pedro Pages.

Kristian Campbell and his dad Kenneth take a look at a Boston Red Sox World Series ring

Shorlty after agreeing to sign his big new contract with the Boston Red Sox, it appears Kristian Campbell, along with his father, Kenneth, and mom, Tonya, took home some famous Red Sox memorabilia.

On Sunday, Kenneth Campbell took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a few snaps featuring a World Series winners' ring engraved with a Red Sox logo, along with a baseball signed by former US President Barack Obama.

"Barack Obama signed baseball. Red Sox World Series ring" Kenneth Campbell captioned his post

Having won the World Series nine times, the Red Sox are the third-most successful MLB franchise of all time. However, the powerhouses have found themselves in a bit of a slump in recent seasons, last making it to the playoffs back in 2021.

Fans will be hoping Kristian Campbell and the rest of his teammates can stay consistent for the upcoming months of the season and book their ticket to the postseason.

