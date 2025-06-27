Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock's wife brings attention to disgraceful fan behavior after Ketel Martel’s incident

Following Ketel Martel's incident, Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock’s wife, Jordan, was the latest to reveal the ugly side of baseball. In a series of screenshots, Jordan revealed how she and her family have been receiving threatening messages this week.

One message noted how they wish a “110mph line drive” injury to her to the point of getting “a nasty mind-boggling violent concussion.” Another even targeted their son, stating, “...I hope your son die.”

In between texts, Jordan noted,

“No one should have to deal with this in any work setting. Leave people’s families out of it. That line should not be crossed. This is not ‘a part of the game.’ This is unacceptable.”

She further referenced Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., who received death threats towards his children after sacrificing runs in a game in May. Jordan also showed support for Arizona Diamondbacks' 2B Ketel Marte after the player was heckled by a fan.

Online threats have become quite common in the MLB world. Several reports since the beginning of the season have been noted where players' families were targeted with vile messages and threats.

Several MLB players on receiving end of online harassment including Ketel Marte’s incident

Ketel Marte [Source: Imagn]

Ketel Marte’s incident sparked the whole MLB world to stand by his side as the sobbing player got consoled by his team on the field. Marte was heckled by a fan who brought up his mother's passing during a game. His mother had passed away in a car accident in 2017.

The White Sox apologized and showed support for Marte, banning the fan from entry at any MLB ballpark indefinitely. It was reported that the fan was apologetic afterwards.

Garrett Whitlock’s wife Jordan posted on her stories, focusing on Marte’s incident,

“This. Is. Not. Okay. Athletes are people too. Not pieces you bet on and earn the right to taunt and degrade.”

Marte or Jordan aren't the only ones to receive harsh treatment in 2025. Several players, including Lance McCullers Jr., reported online harassment towards them and their families. Astros owner Jim Crane even set up personal security to ensure McCullers Jr. and his family remain safe.

Boston Red Sox reliever Liam Hendricks also revealed that he has gotten death threats and called out people for “vile” comments towards his wife on Instagram. He further noted that this has become “almost a daily occurrence for almost everybody in this clubhouse.”

