Alex Verdugo of the Boston Red Sox is in his final year of club control and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024. The Red Sox haven't yet discussed the possibility of a contract extension, but according to Red Sox's Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow, the outfielder is expected to stay with the organization.

In a recent discussion with MLB Insider Jon Morosi, Breslow appreciated Verdugo's contribution to the team and expressed his satisfaction with him on the team.

"We're happy with Alex on the Red Sox.

"I think I need to start with the fact that Alex is a great player on our team, has been a significant contributor to Major League wins, and continues to be one," Breslow said. "By the nature of where he is and teams casting a wide net, they have reached out. But we're happy with Alex."

It seems the Boston Red Sox will wait and watch how the offseason pans out before deciding on Alex Verdugo. It is also expected that if the first half of the season doesn't go well for the Red Sox, they may trade him for future picks.

Moreover, as reported by Sports Illustrated, he has also been linked with teams like Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees. Therefore, a future away from Boston might not be out of the question for the 27-year-old.

Alex Verdugo's 2023 season

The 2023 season might be one to forget for the Red Sox. They finished the regular season below .500 with a record of 78-84, placing them last in the competitive AL East division.

However, Alex Verdugo had an injury-free 2023 season, making 142 appearances. He slashed for .264/.324/.421 with an OPS of .745. He averaged .264 with 144 hits, 13 home runs, 54 RBIs and 81 runs scored.

Having moved to the Red Sox from the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020, it remains to be seen if Verdugo's time at Fenway Park is set to come to an end.