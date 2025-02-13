Red Sox schedule for Spring Training 2025: TV streaming, dates & all you need to know

Spring Training is officially here for the Boston Red Sox. As they try to get back to the playoffs and overcome a .500 finish last year, there are a lot of new faces in town. They've been busy this offseason, and now it's time to see how it all comes together leading into the regular season. To that end, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming spring session.

Schedule and TV options for Red Sox Spring Training

Much like the regular season, Spring Training games will be shown on live television. NESN hosts all regular season games that aren't on national television like ESPN or MLB Network, and they'll have an option for the spring games.

Here is the full schedule as well as what TV options (and streaming in some instances) there are for Red Sox fans via NESN:

Friday, Feb. 21, 1 p.m. vs. Northeastern (NESN/NESN 360)

Saturday, Feb. 22, 1 p.m. at Tampa Bay (NESN/NESN 360)

Sunday, Feb. 23, 1 p.m. vs. Toronto (NESN 360/WHDH/WWAX/WYCI)

Monday, Feb. 24, 1 p.m. vs. New York Yankees (NESN/NESN 360)

Saturday, March 1, 1 p.m. vs. Minnesota (NESN/NESN 360)

Sunday, March 2, 1 p.m. vs. New York Mets (NESN 360/WHDH/WWAX/WYCI)

Monday, March 3, 1 p.m. at Baltimore (NESN/NESN 360)*

Tuesday, March 4, 1 p.m. at Pittsburgh (NESN/NESN 360)*

Thursday, March 6, 1 p.m. at Toronto (NESN/NESN 360)*

Sunday, March 9, 1 p.m. vs. Atlanta (NESN 360/WHDH/WWAX/WPXT/WYCI)

Thursday, March 13, 7 p.m. at Tampa Bay (Spring Breakout) (NESN+/NESN 360)*

Saturday, March 15, 1 p.m. vs. Atlanta (NESN/NESN 360)

Sunday, March 16, 1 p.m. at Minnesota (NESN/NESN 360)*

Monday, March 17, 1 p.m. vs. Baltimore (NESN/NESN 360)

Monday, March 17, 1 p.m. at Atlanta (NESN+/NESN 360)*

Tuesday, March 18, 1 p.m. at New York Yankees (NESN/NESN 360)*

Wednesday, March 19, 1 p.m. vs. Detroit (NESN/NESN 360)

Thursday, March 20, 6 p.m. at Minnesota (NESN/NESN 360)*

Friday, March 21, 6 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh (NESN/NESN 360)

Saturday, March 22, 1 p.m. at Tampa Bay (NESN/NESN 360)*

Sunday, March 23, 1 p.m. vs. Minnesota (NESN 360/WHDH/WWAX/WPXT/WYCI)

Monday, March 24, 9 p.m. vs. Monterrey Sultans (NESN/NESN 360)

Tuesday, March 25, 7 p.m. vs. Monterrey Sultans (NESN/NESN 360)

All times in ET

*Games featuring opposing team's coverage.

Per NESN, the schedule is subject to change.

The regular season begins on March 27 with Opening Day, and those games will then have their own television schedule.

New faces in Red Sox Spring Training

The Boston Red Sox look different now heading into Spring Training than they did last year. They signed and added some pitching as well as a two-time All-Star in Alex Bregman. They signed him overnight.

Garrett Crochet is at Red Sox Spring Training (Getty)

Walker Buehler and Garrett Crochet are the big pitchers who have been added to the roster this year. Lucas Giolito is also back after missing all of last season, so he has yet to make his Red Sox debut. Liam Hendricks and Aroldis Chapman have also arrived.

