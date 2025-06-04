Red Sox star Alex Bregman’s wife Reagan spends quality time with son Knox while supporting a major cause

Alex Bregman signed for the Boston Red Sox in the offseason to end his storied stint with the Houston Astros. It hasn't taken the All-Star slugger long to integrate himself into the Boston community.
Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan, has formed a strong bond since their move this year. Reagan shared an Instagram post on Tuesday to highlight the family's efforts to contribute to the local community.
Reagan tagged the 'Red Sox Families' Instagram account in a post featuring elder son Knox. She shared the details of their quality time spent at City Hall Plaza.
"Got out of the house for a great cause today the @thejimmyfund scooper bowl is a 3 day event to raise money for cancer care & research at @danafarber."
The Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl provided unlimited ice cream to raise funds for cancer research. The event started on Tuesday and will run through Thursday at City Hall Plaza.
“With more than 900 gallons of ice cream brought in each year, attendees can experience the nation’s largest all-you-can-eat ice cream festival, all while supporting lifesaving research breakthroughs and care at Dana-Farber,” the Dana Farber Cancer Institute said of the event. “Join us as we defy cancer with every scoop.”
Alex Bregman and Reagan added a new member to their family as Reagan gave birth to their second son, Bennett Bregman, in April.
Alex Bregman recovering well from quad injury
While Reagan and Knox played their part at the event, Alex Bregman continues to recover from his quad injury. The Red Sox received a positive update on the star third baseman this week.
"Getting treatment, feeling better. Good to see him around. Obviously helping everybody. But in good spirits. So it was a good week for him,'' Alex Cora said, per MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
Bregman suffered the injury during a game against the Baltimore Orioles on May 23 and has been out of action since. The Red Sox promoted Marcelo Mayer from Worcester Red Sox in Triple-A to cover third base in Bregman's absence.