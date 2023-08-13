Red Sox superstar Adam Duvall smashes home run all the way out of Fenway Park in 6-3 thriller vs. Tigers

Boston Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall proved once again that he can come through under pressure.

The 34-year-old has bounced around the league over his 10-year career but seems to be becoming a fan favorite in Boston. Duvall was signed on a one-year, $7 million contract in the offseason to bolster the offense, and he's done exactly that.

On Sunday, manager Alex Cora turned to Duvall in a close game. The power-hitting righty did not disappoint.

DuvALL the way up!

Boston led the Detroit Tigers by just one run in the fifth inning with the heart of the lineup coming up. Trevor Story's double was followed by a single from Masataka Yoshida. With runners on first and third, Duvall approached the plate.

Adam Duvall had already racked up 10 home runs this season, but this may be his most clutch. Left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez threw a four-seam fastball that caught too much of the plate, and Duvall punished him for it. The 403-foot rocket cleared the Green Monster to send the home fans into a frenzy.

The three-run shot gave the Sox a healthy 6-2 lead and helped Garrett Whitlock earn his fifth win on the year.

This season, Duvall is slashing .251/.322/.524 and has already recorded 11 home runs and 35 RBIs.

Adam Duvall's three-run shot helped the Red Sox to their fourth win in five games

Adam Duvall gestures toward the dugout after hitting an RBI double at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox (62-56) trail the division-leading Baltimore Orioles by 10.5 games and are three games out of the wild card.

FINAL: Red Sox 6 Tigers 3

Boston has won four of its last five games and conceeded just 2.80 per games over that stretch.

The team will look to continue their winning run against a struggling Washington Nationals team in a three-game series that begins on Tuesday. After that, they face the New York Yankees and Houston Astros in two critical series that could be key to determining the American League wild-card race.