“Red Sox is a team Nolan Arenado would go to” – MLB insider offers insight on potential move as Cardinals face ongoing stalemate with 10x Gold Glover

Nolan Arenado has been one of the best third basemen of his generation, earning 8 All-Star selections and 10 Gold Glove Awards throughout his career. Despite his tremendous MLB resume, the star infielder has been linked in trade rumors all offseason as the St. Louis Cardinals have been looking to move on from some of their expensive veteran contracts.

The superstar third baseman is owed $74 million over the next three seasons, something that the St. Louis Cardinals have been looking to get off of. While the team may be open to any trade offer that comes their way, Nolan Arenado has a no-trade clause in his contract and has reportedly given the Cardinals a list of a few teams he would be willing to waive it for, including the Boston Red Sox.

Trending

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Boston Red Sox have linked to the All-Star slugger all offseason and there have been reports that the two teams have been in discussion yet again over a potential deal. MLB insiders Matt Vasgersian and Harold Reynolds spoke about the trade rumor on the latest episode of MLB Hot Stove, with both hosts believing at a potential deal would make sense for both sides despite lineup questions.

"Raphael Devers would likely move somewhere, first base, Triston Casas would move somewhere, DH. I think it would evolve lineup to lineup, day to day, series to series. It would give Alex Cora a big new weapon. It's really something to dream on if you're a Boston Red Sox fan," Matt Vasgersian said of a potential Arenado to Boston trade.

It seems that both Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals are in a bit of a stalemate when it comes to waiving his no trade clause and a potential landing spot. While the club is likely looking out for the best return possible, Matt Vasgersian and Harold Reynolds agree that keeping that friction out of training camp is the best for both sides.

"I agree with you completely, you can't open camp with him there. Make a move. Neither party seems satisfied with the relationship at this point," Vasgersian continued.

Nolan Arenado reportedly gave the St. Louis Cardinals six teams that he would be willing to waive his no trade clause for in a deal

Even though there has been a strong connnection between Nolan Arenado and the Boston Red Sox, the potential Hall of Famer reportedly named five other clubs that he would also consider waiving his no trade clause for.

Expand Tweet

There is a chance that this list could expand if a deal can not be facilitated, however, Nolan Arenado reportedly said that the six teams would be the Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, and Philadelphia Phillies. All of these teams could use a player like Arenado so it will be interesting to see how everything plays out as camp approaches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback