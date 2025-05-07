Red Sox top prospect reveals inside story of his "Barry Bonds" nickname 

Boston Red Sox infielder Kristian Campbell recently opened up about how he was nicknamed Barry Bonds by his minor league teammates last year. The 22-year-old has seen a meteoric rise in his baseball career over the past two years, from being drafted by the Red Sox to making his major league debut this year.

Campbell started last season in the Double-A and a hot streak of form there earned him the nickname after one one the greatest players the game has ever seen.

Campbell was selected by the Red Sox in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB draft. After making his way up the lower levels of the minors, he started the 2024 season with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs. Campbell went on to end the season with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox and also nagged the Minor League Player of the Year award.

Now a major league player for Boston, Campbell looked back at his minor league days and revealed how he earned the nickname 'Barry Bonds' (via MLB Network):

"That was a nickname I was given by Roman (Anthony) and Marcelo (Mayer) in Double-A. I got called up June, last year. Portland Sea Dogs and they were there already. I got off to a hot start, I was getting home runs, getting hits, doing a little bit of everything.

"I went into the locker room one day and they said, 'Barry'. And I didn't answer for the first couple of times, I didn't know who they were talking about. They kept saying 'Barry' and I started looking like who are they talking about, we don't have a Barry in this team. And they were looking at me and they said, 'Yeah you're Barry Bonds now'", he added.

Kristian Campbell was named an MLB top 10 prospect heading into 2025 and earned a place in the Opening Day roster. He has since played 31 games for the Boston side, recording a .288 average with four home runs and 13 RBIs this season.

Watch: Kristian Campbell drives in the only run for Red Sox as offense slumps vs. Rangers

The Boston Red Sox welcomed the Texas Rangers for a three-game series at Fenway Park but fell to a disappointing 6-1 defeat in the first game. While Boston's offense struggled on the night, rookie Kristian Campbell provided the only RBI hit for the home team.

It was Campbell's 13th RBI hit of the season as he barrelled a Nathan Eovaldi pitch down center field in the sixth inning. After being named the AL Rookie of the Month last week, the infielder continues his stellar start to his MLB career.

