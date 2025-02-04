Red Sox top prospect Roman Anthony drops 1-word reaction to Triston Casas' New Balance collab

Boston Red Sox top prospect Roman Anthony shared a short but meaningful reaction to Triston Casas' latest project, a collaboration with New Balance, the official footwear partner of MLB.

On Monday, Casas took to his Instagram to share a post unveiling his partnership with New Balance. The post featured several photos of Casas during batting practice ahead of the 2025 season, showing him in New Balance gear, including his custom cleats.

The caption of the IG post read:

"Because I can, and I wanted to, so I did."

This led to a reaction from Roman Anthony, who commented on Casas' post.

"Dlow," Anthony wrote.

A common interpretation of DLOW refers to someone being determined, loyal, optimistic and willing to learn.

On the other hand, New Balance Baseball also announced its collaboration with Casas through an Instagram post.

It’s worth noting that New Balance is already collaborating with several prominent MLB stars, including Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani and New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor. On October 18, 2024, New Balance Baseball shared a post on Instagram featuring its brand ambassadors, Ohtani and Lindor.

The post was captioned:

"The best athletes in the world wear New Balance."

Triston Casas is optimistic about Roman Anthony's future with the Boston Red Sox

Triston Casas, who finished third in the 2023 AL Rookie of the Year voting, has taken Roman Anthony under his wing.

Ranked as MLB’s No. 2 prospect, Anthony is set to debut in the 2025 season. The outfielder’s combination of raw power, elite plate discipline, and defensive versatility has made him an important part of the Red Sox’s future. The Sox are reportedly exploring long-term extensions for Anthony and fellow prospects Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell, signaling confidence in their core.

While discussing Roman Anthony, Triston Casas spoke with reporters last year during the Red Sox Winter Weekend at MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass.

"We've been getting to know each other more on a personal level, more than baseball stuff," Casas said. "I feel like that's the best approach to take when meeting new teammates. Try to level with them. Try to understand their sense of humor and level of emotional intelligence.

"His (walk rate) is going to play," Casas added. "Even if it decreases as the years go on, it's still above average. I saw his numbers from last year. They're obviously really impressive. He's just hinted to me about what he's trying to do at the plate. It's a really simple approach."

Meanwhile, Casas had a challenging 2024 season with the Red Sox after suffering a torn cartilage in his right rib cage in April. The injury sidelined him for over three months, causing him to miss a big portion of the season.

Casas played just 63 games, posting a slash line of .241/.337/.462. He drove in 32 RBIs and hit 13 home runs.

