Red Sox trade idea lands $34 million slugger to fill the void at first base

The Boston Red Sox are in need of some help at first base. Triston Casas went down earlier this month with a ruptured left patellar tendon, requiring season-ending surgery.

Ad

Casas suffered the injury during a game against the Minnesota Twins, where he was sprinting to first base. Trying to beat out an infield single, Casas lunged at first base and had to be carted off the field.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Since Casas has gone down, the Red Sox have gone with Romy Gonzalez. However, Gonzalez also hit the IL last week due to a left quad contusion, further limiting the club.

With limited options left, Boston could look at a potential trade to find a new first baseman. Milwaukee Brewers slugger Rhys Hoskins has been a name that has floated around as what could be a great fit.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hoskins is in the final year of his two-year, $34 million contract. He is having a great season this year, hitting his seventh home run of the 2025 season on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles.

Boston could look at sending Romy Gonzalez and a top pitching prospect like Luis Pareles, David Sandlin, or Connelly Early to Milwaukee. Gonzalez would fit well in Milwaukee, while they could use another solid pitching prospect for the future.

Ad

Other potential trade candidates for the Red Sox to replace Triston Casas

Boston Red Sox - Triston Casas (Photo via IMAGN)

Rhys Hoskins is not the only option for the Red Sox, who need help at first base. There are multiple other routes the club can go, as far as potential trade candidates.

Ad

One team that has come out with the wrong foot forward this season is the Baltimore Orioles. They just fired their manager, Brandon Hyde, after starting the season off well below .500.

Boston could look at trying to acquire Ryan Mountcastle away from Baltimore. However, this would mean two American League East rivals trading with one another, which complicates things.

A sneaky move the Red Sox could look at making is with the Chicago Cubs. Justin Turner has played first base throughout his 17-year career in the big leagues. He could be a player who would not require much in return in a trade.

Turner played for Boston back in 2023, finding much success. He played in 146 games, hitting .276/.345/.455 with 31 doubles, 23 home runs, and 96 runs batted in.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jared "Bloomy" Bloom Jared "Bloomy" Bloom is a journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda and a former college baseball pitcher from Illinois, who just graduated with a Master's degree in Sport Psychology.



A writer with over 3 years of experience, Jared is consistently more concerned with quality than quantity, thoroughly checking multiple sources of information, and prides himself in being knowledgeable not just about MLB, but the game of baseball in general. He loves breaking down plays and game-changing moments, as well as looking closer into players' statistics.



Jared is a die-hard Chicago White Sox fan, and one of his earliest memories is seeing his great-grandfather, a huge Sox fan, in his rocking chair watching a game. Jared started playing from the age of 5 with his grandfather coaching him early on.



Jared loved Tim Lincecum for his quirky delivery and looked up to him as a role model when playing. His current favorite is Phillies star Bryce Harper, an exciting player who doesn't let injuries hold him back. Jared's favorite sports moment is Mark Buehrle's opening day between-the-legs glove flip to first base in 2010.



When he is not watching or writing about baseball, Jared can be found racing BMX at his local Rockford BMX track or coaching his local youth travel baseball team. Know More