Red Sox trading Walker Buehler? MLB insider spills beans on trade deadline possibility

With Boston Red Sox outside the postseason spots, among the many star players in trade discussions is two-time World Series champion Walker Buehler. The right-hander had agreed a one-year, $21 million contract in the offseason, but his stay at Fenway Park has been disappointing.
Buehler has admitted that he hasn't been feeling up to the mark, which is why he hasn't been able to go deep into games. Considering his struggles, the Red Sox might trade him, with insider Jonathan Papelbon sharing an insight on Foul Territory (8:36):
"I don’t think he has a long rope — there’s no question about that—because you’re getting to the point of the season where you can’t afford to have these starts where your starter goes out and pitches two, two and a third, and then you waste your bullpen for the entire series. So the rope is definitely short for Walker Buehler."
Walker Buehler's efficiency raises eyebrows
Jonathan Papelbon highlighted that there have been several instances this season where Walker Buehler's pitch count was worked before he even pitched three innings, putting question marks on his efficiency.
Papelbon noted that Walker's command hasn't been the same and that the issue with him is the long stride he takes, which is affecting his control.
"I’m sure there are little tweaks and stuff going on with him, but to me, it’s more mechanical," Papelbon said.
"I don’t know if it’s a lead leg mechanic thing. What I personally think is his stride is a little bit too long. He’s just got to cut his stride down a bit, get back on top of the baseball so he can command it a little better."
This season, in 16 starts, Buehler has only pitched 78.0 innings, which translates to 4.875 innings per start. According to StatMuse, the MLB average for starting pitchers is around 5.22 innings per start, as per data from the 2024 season.
As for the 2025 season, full-year averages aren't yet available, but early signs suggest consistency around that 5.2 inning mark. With all things considered, the Red Sox may think to trade Buehler.