Red Sox vs. Royals: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 9, MLB 2025 

The Boston Red Sox travel to face the Kansas City Royals for a three-game series over the weekend at Kauffman Stadium. While Hunter Dobbins is set to make his first career road start for Boston, Michael Lorenzen is looking to extend his winning streak at home in Kansas City.

Ad

Red Sox vs Royals recent form and records

Boston

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Red Sox currently sit in second place in the AL East, just one win behind the New York Yankees with a 20-19 record heading into the series.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After a disappointing loss against the Minnesota Twins last weekend, the Red Sox fought back to take their series against the Texas Rangers over the week.

Kansas City

After a slow start to the season, the Royals are on a run of form and are currently third on the AL Central table with a 23-16 record. They have won their last five series in the MLB, having completed a four-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox over the week.

Ad

Injuries

Boston

Triston Casas: 10-day IL (Knee)

Masataka Yoshida: 10-day IL (Shoulder)

Kutter Crawford: 15-day IL (Knee)

Walker Buehler: 15-day IL (Shoulder)

Richard Fitts: 15-day IL (Pectoral)

Patrick Sandoval: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Zach Penrod: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Chris Murphy: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Romy Gonzalez: day-to-day (Back)

Kansas City

Dairon Blanco: 10-day IL (Achilles)

Hunter Harvey: 15-day IL (Shoulder)

Sam Long: 15-day IL (Elbow)

Kyle Wright: 15-day IL (Shoulder)

Alec March: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

James McArthur: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Ad

Starting pitchers

Hunter Dobbins (2-1, 3.78 ERA in 2025)

Allowed 18 hits (two HR) & seven ER with a 13:4 K/BB ratio in three 2025 starts.

Tossed 5.2 IP of seven hit & four ER ball with a 2:2 K/BB ratio vs. Twins last start.

Faces the Royals for the first time in his first career road start

Michael Lorenzen (3-3, 4.23 ERA in 2025)

Allowed 40 hits (eight HR) & 18 ER with a 33:14 K/BB ratio in seven 2025 starts.

Tossed 4.2 IP of seven hit & five ER ball with a 5:1 K/BB ratio vs. Orioles last start.

Is 3-0 with a 1.93 ERA in four home starts since joining the Royals in 2024.

Ad

Must-Watch Hitters

Boston

Alex Bregman leads the Red Sox offense with a .318 average this season, recording nine home runs and 30 RBI along the way. Wilber Abreu is tied with Bregman for most homers in Boston's offense while Jarren Duran has 43 hits and a .311 OBP for the season. Despite his slow start to the season, Rafael Devers has recorded 37 hits and a .255/.379/.455 slashline.

Kansas City

Bobby Witt Jr. is coming off a four-hit game in their shutout victory over the White Sox and leads the team with 23 RBIs.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Maikel Garcia has been consistently impressive from home plate, recording a team-leading .326 average this season. Vinnie Pasquatino leads the team in home runs with sic for the season and has tied Witt Jr. with 23 RBIs.

Red Sox vs Royals MLB 2025 Betting Odds

Game 1 Money Line Run Line Total Runs Boston Red Sox -120 -1.5 +140 Under 9 -105 Kansas City Royals +100 +1.5 -169 Over 9 -115

Ad

Red Sox vs Royals expert picks and game prediction

While the Royals enter the series as the underdogs, momentum from recent weeks is on their side. Kansas City's offense has been firing on all cylinders while they continue to keep things tight defensively.

Furthermore, Lorenzen has been exceptional for the Royals at home and his experience in the major leagues has shown since joining them last year. While Hunter Dobbins will be eager to impress on his first start on the road, he will face a tough challenge against an in-form Royals lineup.

Prediction: Kansas City Royals win 5-4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Borooah Nishant Borooah is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2023 and has a degree in Media Studies and Journalism.



Nishant is currently pursuing a diploma in Sports Marketing, and his interest in baseball was piqued early on by his father, who fell in love with baseball as a student in the US. His father used to regale him with stories about America's favorite pastime and they have left an impression on him.



Currently residing in Toronto, Nishant is a Blue Jays fan. revering Ichiro Suzuki growing up, Nishant remains in awe of the Japanese legend's longevity and sheer passion for the game. Suzuki's return to the Seattle Mariners in 2018 remains one of Nishant's favorite MLB moments.



One of Nishant's strengths is that he always covers the technical side of the story, and he is also particular about historical context to ensure articles are informative and easy to follow.



Besides being a writer, Nishant is also a soccer coach who has worked with several clubs in India like Shillong Lajong FC and RoundGlass Punjab FC. Know More