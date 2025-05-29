Red Sox willing to gamble on $60M star for 1B amid roster struggles

The Boston Red Sox have finally started shaking up their roster following their five-game loss in Milwaukee. Manager Alex Cora announced that their first base position might soon see rookie star Kristian Campbell at the plate.
After much debate and controversy following Triston Casas’ season-ending injury, the first base position left a question mark for the organization till now. The team reached out to Rafael Devers for a position change from designated hitter, which was ultimately refused by their $313.5 million star.
Following his refusal, Kristian Campbell - on an eight-year $60M contract - has been one of the top prospects to fill in the role. He is expected to start against the Atlanta Braves this weekend. It will be his first time trying out first base, as he has played second most of his time.
“Whatever makes the team better, that’s the position I play. I’m used to second base because that’s what I played in college. But whatever makes the team better at the time,” Kristian Campbell said.
Since his debut in MLB, Campbell has played in center field and left field, and has been open to trying out a new position in the wake of Casas’ injury. For now, Cora has stated that he won’t be playing at first base every day, but is just trying out and getting comfortable first.
Red Sox’s 1B position finally gets a name following Rafael Devers controversy
Before Kristian Campbell was even considered for the first base position, the organization reached out to their superstar player, Rafael Devers. However, since Devers had already made a switch from third base to DH, he refused to do it for a second time.
His refusal earned several criticisms from MLB pundits and fans, but he remained adamant in his stance. There are still conversations going on about Devers' switch to 1B, but as of now, both the organization and the player seem to agree on a designated hitter.
There have been further controversies involving Devers' switch to third base once again in the wake of Alex Bregman’s injury. However, any rumors of him going back to his original position seem out of the question as Cora vehemently said “No” in a recent press conference.