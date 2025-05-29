Red Sox willing to gamble on $60M star for 1B amid roster struggles

The Boston Red Sox have finally started shaking up their roster following their five-game loss in Milwaukee. Manager Alex Cora announced that their first base position might soon see rookie star Kristian Campbell at the plate.

Ad

After much debate and controversy following Triston Casas’ season-ending injury, the first base position left a question mark for the organization till now. The team reached out to Rafael Devers for a position change from designated hitter, which was ultimately refused by their $313.5 million star.

Following his refusal, Kristian Campbell - on an eight-year $60M contract - has been one of the top prospects to fill in the role. He is expected to start against the Atlanta Braves this weekend. It will be his first time trying out first base, as he has played second most of his time.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Whatever makes the team better, that’s the position I play. I’m used to second base because that’s what I played in college. But whatever makes the team better at the time,” Kristian Campbell said.

Since his debut in MLB, Campbell has played in center field and left field, and has been open to trying out a new position in the wake of Casas’ injury. For now, Cora has stated that he won’t be playing at first base every day, but is just trying out and getting comfortable first.

Ad

Red Sox’s 1B position finally gets a name following Rafael Devers controversy

Rafael Devers in action for the Red Sox. [Credits: IMAGN]

Before Kristian Campbell was even considered for the first base position, the organization reached out to their superstar player, Rafael Devers. However, since Devers had already made a switch from third base to DH, he refused to do it for a second time.

Ad

His refusal earned several criticisms from MLB pundits and fans, but he remained adamant in his stance. There are still conversations going on about Devers' switch to 1B, but as of now, both the organization and the player seem to agree on a designated hitter.

There have been further controversies involving Devers' switch to third base once again in the wake of Alex Bregman’s injury. However, any rumors of him going back to his original position seem out of the question as Cora vehemently said “No” in a recent press conference.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kaushani Chatterjee Kaushani Chatterjee is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in English and over 4 years of experience at publications such as FirstSportz.



Kaushani 's favorite teams are the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. She is a fan of Yankees as a group, their star power and their history oozes class. As for the Dodgers, Kaushani likes Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.



She started watching the MLB during her school years and developed a keen interest in the sport. Now she is hooked.



Kaushani's hobbies include guitar, sketching, watching anime (tons of them), listening to music, and watching Asian dramas (Korean/Thai in general). Know More