Reds extend ex-Yankees All-Star for $15,000,000

In December, the New York Yankees sent All-Star catcher Jose Trevino to the Cincinnati Reds. In return, the Bronx Bombers received relief pitcher Fernando Cruz.

Trevino has not played a regular season game for Cincinnati yet, but they are excited about his potential. He will be paired with Tyler Stephenson and both will play pivotal roles behind the plate.

For Trevino, he was set to become a free agent following the end of the 2025 season, but not anymore. He recently agreed to a three-year, $15 million extension with Cincinnati.

His new deal runs through the 2027 season with an option for '28, according to MLB insider Mark Sheldon. His option is valued at $6.5 million with a $1 million buyout.

Trevino played in 73 games for the Yankees last season. During that stretch, he hit .215/.288/.354 with five doubles, eight home runs, and 28 runs batted in. A quad strain he suffered in July really hurt him.

Trevino was then overshadowed by Austin Wells, who he was splitting time with to begin the year. However, Wells showed great defense and was by far the better hitter, leaving Trevino behind.

Trevino could play a huge role in Cincinnati, especially to start the year. Tyler Stephenson has gone down with an oblique injury, which could cost him some time.

The Reds could shake things up in the NL Central this year under their new manager

Cincinnati Reds - Jose Trevino (Photo via IMAGN)

While the Reds had some exciting pieces in 2024, they could not get much going. They finished the 2024 season with a record of 77-85, which placed them fourth in the National League Central.

After the season, they fired manager David Bell and hired Terry Francona. Francona is known for getting the most out of his players, and he could be the guy that Cincinnati needed.

He has won two World Series titles with the Boston Red Sox, but that is not all. He has also been named a three-time AL Manager of the Year in 2013, 2016, and 2022.

He comes into Cincinnati with a solid group of players. Elly De La Cruz is looking to continue to carry the momentum and the pitching staff is not one you should overlook.

If the club can stay healthy, they have a chance to make some noise in the NL Central. However, they could have a test on their hands with the Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, and Pittsburgh Pirates.

