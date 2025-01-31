Reds HOFer predicts Blue Jays' playoff fate after Anthony Santander, Max Scherzer bolster roster ft. Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 

The Toronto Blue Jays are making big moves ahead of the 2025 season, as they signed Max Scherzer this Thursday. The Blue Jays offered him a one-year, $15.5 million deal and have bolstered their roster alongside elite players like newly recruited Anthony Santander, Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Cincinnati Reds Hall-of-Famer Sean Casey spoke about how the Blue Jays have built a great roster this offseason and have a potential chance to win in the coming season. Casey added he was quite impressed with the team's future in the league.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Well, I think when you're thinking about top 10 all-time, that's a pretty big deal. You know what I mean? That really is," Casey said Thursday on 'MLB Network'. "And so I think Max Scherzer knows, 'Hey, listen, I want to get to that milestone, but I still got some left in the tank.' And he's going to the Blue Jays. He's not just going anywhere.

"They have a chance to win with the moves they made. Bringing in Santander, bringing in Hoffman [and] trading for Jimenez. They did make some moves, and who knows? Maybe they're not done yet. Yeah, as far as Jays age 40 or older to start a game, he's now on a list with R.A. Dickey, Dave, Steve, Phil Necro, and Ramon Ortiz," he added.

(from 2:56 mark onwards)

Casey added how Bo Bichette is returning to the roster and that they have the veteran Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the clubhouse.

"Yes, because Bo Bichette's coming back, too, let's not forget about that. That's also another piece they didn't have most of the year, last year. Guerrero's gone to another level. You're adding Santander into that line-up.

"So, yes, the Blue Jays, if they stay healthy with Bo Bichette back in that line-up, they're going to be for real," he added.

(from 3:58 mark onwards)

Jeff Hoffman drops 1-word reaction to Max Scherzer signing with Blue Jays

Max Scherzer had a disappointing 2024 season with the Texas Rangers, as he suffered a slew of injuries and made his season debut on June 23 after recovering from back surgery in the offseason. Now, he's looking to make his mark in the 2025 season instead, with the Blue Jays.

Fellow right-hander Jeff Hoffman reacted to Scherzer's coming to Toronto in 2025 by sharing a one-word reaction on his Instagram story.

Jeff Hoffman's Instagram story

"Humnah," he wrote in the IG story.

Scherzer only made one start in September and only played nine games in the entire season. Still, he could prove to be a great asset for the Blue Jays, considering his successful MLB career before 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback