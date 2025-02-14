Reds legend gives verdict on Alex Bregman’s $120,000,000 Red Sox move, makes bold home run prediction

The free agency saga of Alex Bregman reached its conclusion on Wednesday with the Boston Red Sox acquiring the infielder on a three-year, $120 million contract. Bergman is set to join a new team after spending his entire nine-year major league career thus far with the Houston Astros, winning two World Series titles with the team.

Former Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sean Casey expects Alex Bregman to get a massive surge to his offensive production following his move to the Boston Red Sox. Casey stated that Bregman already has a phenomenal record over his career in Boston, and the dimensions of Fenway Park with the Green Monster, the high left field wall, is especially well suited to his hitting profile.

Sean Casey was selected to the Reds Hall of Fame in 2012. Casey works as an analyst for MLB Network, besides being the co-host of The Mayor's Office podcast. He shared his thoughts about the Red Sox signing Alex Bregman on Thursday's episode of MLB Tonight.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"If you go look at Bregman and his body of work, where he plays well, at Fenway Park he's had so much success. I think that's the biggest thing," Casey said. "There are some places you go as a visiting player, and you say, "Man, I see the ball so well here." This Green Monster is tailor-made for Bregman's swing.

"This is going to give him points on his average, and it's going to give him a little more power," Casey added. "For a career, putting up the numbers he wants to put up, going to Boston for Alex Bregman makes so much sense."

So far, Bregman has made 98 plate appearances at Fenway Park over 21 games. He has hit 30-80 with a .275 average at his new home, including nine doubles, seven home runs, and 15 RBIs, with a .750 slugging and an OPS of 1.240.

It will be a 30 home run season: Sean Casey predicts huge slugging boost for Alex Bregman

Alex Bregman had an excellent track record at Fenway Park (Image Sourc: IMAGN)

Alex Bregman made two successive top-5 finishes for the American League MVP voting in 2018 and 2019, besides winning a Silver Slugger Award. He averaged more than 35 home runs and 105 RBIs per season during the two years. However, the offensive numbers have come down considerably since then, even though Bregman remains reliable defensively after winning his first Gold Glove last year.

Sean Casey feels the two-time All-Star will reverse the downward trend in his offense this season.

"I really do think it will be a 30 home run season, and also you're going to get Gold Glove caliber play," Casey said. "It's a great fit for Bregman, and a great fit for the Red Sox."

The three-year deal reportedly contains opt-outs for the player after each season, while there are also significant salary deferrals on the contract.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback