Reds legend gives verdict on Ross Atkins' offseason moves after Blue Jays add Max Scherzer, Anthony Santander, Jeff Hoffman to roster

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins has made some good moves over the winter. Analyst Sean Casey has credited Atkins for putting together a strong roster for the upcoming season.

The Toronto front office signed veteran pitcher Max Scherzer after adding outfielder Anthony Santander to their lineup last month. Overall, it has been a busy offseason for the Blue Jays, with Cincinnati Reds icon Casey crediting Atkins for the shrewd additions (via The Mayor's Office) [8:53 - 10:11]:

"Well, for $15.5 million why wouldn't you do it? You look at that rotation now Berrios, Gausman, Bassitt, Scherzer ... that's pretty good four, five right there. Manoah is going to be coming back at some point. Hopefully a guy like Scherzer could help him out too, maybe give him a couple of tips.

"And then you've signed Santander. Don't forget, Bo Bichette had a terrible year last year, was basically hurt all year. Played 80 games, never got going, was banged up. You got him on a contract year, Guerrero on a contract year. That lineup is now looking pretty good...and you have a bullpen now that you're looking to go, wow that's some pretty big arms they have in that pen.

"So I think the Blue Jays and Ross Atkins did a great job of down the stretch making a couple of nice moves, and it just makes sense."

Ross Atkins is a former minor league pitcher who was appointed the general manager of the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015. They had a tough season in the MLB last year, finishing bottom of the AL East with a 74-88 record.

Heading into the offseason, they were at a crossroads, with two of their best players, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette entering the final year of their contracts. While they were unable to extend either, Atkins brought in some good players to bolster the roster.

Anthony Santander signed on a five-year, $92.5 million, contract in January before the Jays added Max Scherzer on a one-year, $15.5 million, deal. Just weeks away from Spring Training, Toronto looks like a team ready to compete in their division.

Anthony Santander open up on his relationship with GM Ross Atkins after joining Blue Jays

Despite missing out on several big names, the Toronto Blue Jays made a big signing this winter by adding Anthony Santander to their roster.

During his introductory press conference, the Venezuelan spoke about his relationship with general manager Ross Atkins (via SNY):

"He believed in me when I was in Cleveland."

Atkins and Santander worked together during the outfielder's time with the Cleveland Indians, where the Toronto GM was the director of player development. They have had a good relationship since then, and it's clear that it played a role in Santander's decision to join the Blue Jays.

